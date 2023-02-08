Eight South Coast girls advanced to the state tournament by placing in the top four in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 2 tournament Friday and Saturday at Cottage Grove High School.
This is the first year the state tournament for girls has been separated between the biggest schools (Class 5A and 6A) and the rest of the state. A total of 16 girls advance to state in each division (four per weight class from each of two regionals).
North Bend’s Kayla Hayes placed second at 115 pounds. She had a bye to open the tournament and then three straight pins to reach the championship bout. But in the title match, she was pinned by Cottage Grove’s Allison Palluck, the top seed in the 19-wrestler weight class.
Siuslaw’s Macali Lade was champion at 110 pounds, pinning Taft’s Julia Towers in the title match and becoming the only South Coast champion.
Marshfield’s Elyssa Diego placed fourth at 105 pounds to advance to state, winning three straight matches after losing in the quarterfinals. Teammate Mariana Velasquez was fourth at 235 pounds to also earn a spot at state.
Siuslaw’s Jane Lacouture finished third at 155 pounds, winning four straight bouts (three by pin) after losing in the quarterfinals. She also beat North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi in the consolation semifinals after Mazzucchi had reached the championship semifinals. Mazzucchi ultimately placed sixth.
Coquille’s Azalea Liles finished fifth at 115 pounds and then won in a wrestle back for a spot in the state tournament. Liles was given a shot because she had not wrestled the fourth-place finisher, North Valley’s Delanie Burton. She pinned Burton in the match for a spot at state.
Liles had six pins in the tournament, but lost in the quarterfinals and in the consolation semifinals.
Siuslaw’s Danin Lacouture also ended up in a wrestle back at 135 pounds after placing fifth. She lost in the semifinals and consolation semifinals but won her wrestle back over Itzel Andrade of Madras, giving the Vikings three total wrestlers at state.
Brookings-Harbor’s Lexi Newman, the top seed at 135 pounds, won three straight bouts by pin to reach the championship match, but was pinned by Elmira’s Katarina Jentzsch for the title.
Sweet Home, which had the most girls in the tournament with 16, won the title by eight points over La Pine, which had eight girls but had three champions and advanced two others to state.
Siuslaw was sixth, North Bend 16th, Coquille 30th, Brookings-Harbor and Marshfield tied for 33rd and Myrtle Point tied for 48th.
The state tournament for the girls is Feb. 23 and 24 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, the same two days as the boys for Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A-1A.
In all, 50 schools had at least one girl in the regional tournament.
The district tournaments for the boys will be contested in the coming two weekends.
Marshfield and North Bend compete with Henley, Hidden Valley, Klamath Union, Mazama and Phoenix on Feb. 18 in a Class 4A district tournament at Phoenix High School
Coquille is part of a 12-team Class 3A district that competes this coming Friday and Saturday at Pleasant Hill.
Myrtle Point, Reedsport and Gold Beach are part of a 21-school Class 2A-1A district that has its tournament this Friday and Saturday at Lowell High School.