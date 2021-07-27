NORTH BEND — A strong start for the South Coast Lumberjacks turned into a runaway win for the Brewster Farmers on the opening day of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional for the 14-year-old prep division Tuesday.
While Brewster got a good start toward reaching the championship semifinals in the tournament with the 21-3 victory, the host South Coast squad has an uphill battle.
The eight teams in the tournament are split into two four-team pools and will play two more pool games each Wednesday and Thursday before the elimination portion of the tournament begins. The winner of each pool advances straight to the semifinals while the second- and third-place teams will face elimination games Friday. The fourth-place teams meet each other Friday in a battle for seventh place.
Games continue Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with South Coast in the late game each day.
The Lumberjacks started well against the Farmers on Tuesday, leading 3-1 through three innings.
Mathias Wilson and Luke Wheeling had back-to-back singles to open the first inning for South Coast and eventually scored. In the third inning, Aryan Wright had a single and later scored on a single by Joel Sissel.
But things started going downhill in the fourth when Brewster scored six runs, all with two outs. Remington Paz had the big blow with a two-run single and Lucien Paz had a double.
The Farmers added three runs in the fifth and then 11 in the sixth, when the first nine batters reached base.
Wyatt Egbert had four runs for the Farmers and Brayden Meyer scored three.
Lucien Paz also made a few strong plays at third base, including one great one to end the third inning, when he caught a challenging pop-up by Reynolds while falling to the ground and then threw across to first base while lying on his back to get Sissel before he could get back to the base, completing an unlikely double play.
Wilson had three hits for South Coast, including a pair of bunt singles.
South Coast and Brewster are two of the four teams in the National Division, along with the Centerfield Mudcats and The Dalles. The other four teams are in the American Division.
SANDY 24, CALDWELL 2: Sandy blew open a relatively close game by scoring 18 runs in the sixth inning, as the squad from North Oregon beat the Idaho representative.
Brayden Sieversten had three hits and four runs, with three of the runs coming in the sixth, for Sandy. Cooper Hibbs, Fisher Winchester, Max Green and Hunter Dunham all scored three runs for Sandy.
Caldwell got its runs in the first and fifth innings.
PUYALLUP 9, CENTERFIELD ROOSTERS 7: The Blue Jays rallied to win with six runs in the top of the seventh against their fellow Washington club.
Elijah Sledge and Ben Rambo each had a double in the big inning and Cohen Surich and Jacek Gorden each had singes. Surich and Jayson Walker each scored two runs in the win.
Caden Taylor and Houston Coyle had two each for the Roosters, who had a 5-3 lead entering the final inning.
CENTERFIELD MUDCATS 12, THE DALLES 9: Centerfield used a big second inning to build a lead and held on to beat the squad from North Oregon.
Ethan Scott and Jacob Bellamy each had two runs for the Mudcats, who scored eight runs in the second inning.
David Parr and Wyatt Stelma each scored twice for The Dalles.