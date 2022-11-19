Local drivers won the season titles in several divisions on the oval dirt track at Coos Bay Speedway for the 2022 racing year.
Wayne Butler of Bandon won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, while Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay won the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks, Alex Butler of Bandon won the Hornets and Drake Vincent of Myrtle Point won the Junior Stingers, the division for the speedway’s youngest drivers.
The other two division winners were Ryan Emry of Corvallis in the Sportsman Late Models division and Bid Van Loon of Roseburg for the Mini Outlaws.
The speedway enjoyed a season with few rainouts on the NASCAR oval.
In the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Wayne Butler had three wins and 11 top-five finishes in 12 total starts. He finished with 638 points, and was followed by Chris Ray of Coos Bay (382 points), Brody Montgomery of Bandon (298), Braden Fugate of Bandon (298), Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point (220), Dennis Souza of Pescadero, Calif. (220), Ryan Emry of Corvallis (166), Preston Luckman of Coos Bay (130), Thor Kristensen of Bandon (102) and Mike Taylor of Reedsport (64).
Toby McIntyre edged Kelly McIntye by just 36 points in the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks. Toby McIntyre had six wins and 14 top-five finishes in 16 main events, finishing with 846 points. Kelly McIntyre had seven wins and 12 top-fives and 810 total points. They were followed by Steve Dubisar of Coquille (752), Tallon Dubisar of Coquille (708), Jesse McIntyre of Coos Bay (632), Shannon Collins of Magalia, Calif. (614), Loren McIntyre of Coos Bay (438), Dyllan Siewell of Bandon (362) Dave Siewell of North Bend (308) and Justin Krossman of Coquille (290).
Alex Butler scored 880 points to beat Ken Fox of North Bend (822) in the Hornets division. Butler had seven wins and she finished in the top five in 15 of 16 races. Fox had one win and finished in the top five 13 times. They were followed by ST Hill of Coos Bay (720), Alexus Baker of Myrtle Point (680), Lily Metzgus of Myrtle Point (494), Heather Burton of Coos Bay (468), Chris Burton of Coos Bay (428), Dave Fults of Coos Bay (232), Robison of Myrtle Point (230) and Gage Buchanan of Coos Bay (220).
In the Junior Stingers division, Vincent scored 734 points with three wins and 12 top-fives in 14 races and Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay had 710 with nine wins but one fewer race overall. The rest of the top 10 were Tucker Dubisar of Coquille (696), Jeremy Vincent of Myrtle Point (644), Tanner Dubisar of Coquille (642), Hailee Tilton of North Bend (546), DJ Nelson of Coos Bay (506), Max Haga of Coquille (420), Samantha DeSilva of Springfield (388) and Annabell Vanhoof of North Bend (270).
Like the McIntyre clan, the Emry family had the top two spots in the Sportsman Late Models, with Ryan Emry accumulating 752 points with seven wins and 13 top-five efforts in 14 races and Jacob Emry collecting 692 points on the strength of nine top-five finishes in 14 races. They were followed by Dustin Hitner of Coos Bay (676), Dave Foote of Coos Bay (448), Neil Dubisar of Coos Bay (422), Tahlan Rogers of Albany (390), Justin Ryker of Eugene (294), Michael Hollingsworth of Creswell (110), Souza of Pescadero (100) and Josh Kralicek (76).
In the Mini Outlaws division, Bid Van Loon had 784 points with four wins and 11 top-five finishes in 14 races. Tristen Davison of Coos Bay was second (686), Stephanie Nix of Coos Bay third (656), Jim Van Loon of Douglas County (646), Nicole Emry of Corvallis (628), Jamie Daniels of Coos Bay (544), Sam Talon of Arago (410), Seth Christian of Roseburg (168), Kris Parker of Florence (162) and Rob Lauver of North Bend (154).