Coos Bay Speedway

A group of drivers race during an event at Coos Bay Speedway.

 File photo

Local drivers won the season titles in several divisions on the oval dirt track at Coos Bay Speedway for the 2022 racing year.

Wayne Butler of Bandon won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, while Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay won the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks, Alex Butler of Bandon won the Hornets and Drake Vincent of Myrtle Point won the Junior Stingers, the division for the speedway’s youngest drivers.

