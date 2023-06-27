Karl Smith of Myrtle Point was champion of the annual South Coast Half Marathon, part of the recent Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic near Coos Bay.
The half marathon, 10-kilomter and 5-kilometer races, sponsored by the South Coast Running Club, were held in pleasant conditions.
Smith, who recently completed his first Boston Marathon, finished the half marathon in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 1 second. He finished nearly 4 minutes ahead of runner-up Harrison Maloy of Brookings, who crossed the line in 1:24:50.
Former North Bend High School runner Nicole Delimont was third overall and first among female runners in 1:25:54. She was followed by a pair of former Myrtle Point High School runners, Jack Isenhart (1:34:28) and Damian Lilienthal (1:36:08), and Moises Garcia of Coos Bay (1:42:23).
Alyson Barker was second among female runners in 2:15:38.
Former Bandon standout Sailor Hutton, who now runs for the University of Arizona, won the 10-kilometer race in 41:45.
She was followed by Angelo Pedrini (44:14), Jerry Roberts (44:27) and South Coast Running Club President Amarissa Wooden (46:51). Bryleigh Mead, who will be a freshman at North Bend High School this fall, was fifth overall in 48:18.
Marshfield runner Jaxson Stovall won the 5-kilometer race in 16:48. He was followed by Kevin Brightbill (17:49) and the top three female finishers — Lexie Jones-Ortega (22:07), Lily Thompson (23:26) and Ella Croson (23:53).
The event is named in memory of Jennifer Turman, a Marshfield graduate and runner who was killed in a car accident in the 1990s. Proceeds from the event go to a scholarship in Turman’s name.
This year’s scholarship recipient is North Bend graduate Aiden Wilson, who graduated the night before the race was held.