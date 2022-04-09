Karl Smith won the annual Salmon Creek Run in Powers on Saturday, covering the 10,000-meter course in 38 minutes and 32 seconds.
Smith was followed by Emilie Martinez, the top female finisher, who crossed the line in 46:39.
Josh Goudelock was third in 48:02 and Carol Aron fourth (second among women) in 48:56.
Phil Wyatt was the top finisher in the 5-kilomter race, in 26:26. He was followed by Kelley Sommer, the first female finisher, in 29:25. Aaron Wyatt was third overall in 29:52.
The event was sponsored by the South Coast Running Club.
10 Kilometers
Karl Smith, 38:32; Emilie Martinez, 46:39; Josh Goudelock, 48:05; Carol Aron, 48:56; Damian Lilienthal, 49:57; John Gunther, 51:19; Gabe Shorb, 54:21; Amy Walton, 55:28; Connie Bushnell, 55:43; Michael Kelley, time na; Jim Littles, 1:27:25.
5 Kilometers
Phil Wyatt, 26:26; Kelley Sommer, 29:25; Aaron Wyatt, 29:52; S. Wyatt, 31:27; Matt Shorb, 32:29; Gulzada Wyatt, 33:16; Michelle McGuire, 34:21; Michelle Moody, 34:33; Jeff Conboy, 36:15; Kayli Fandel, 36:54; Jennifer Knight, 38:35; Kori Shellard, 45:00; Sherry Ness, 34:39; Tony Luckovich, 54:40; Diana Harland, 55:46; Joy Suppes, 57:50; Else Aung, 57:55; Karen Neale, 59:12; Barbara Thompson, 59:20.