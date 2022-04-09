Winner
Karl Smith, who has won several local road races recently, coasted to the win in the Salmon Creek Run, winning the 10K race by more than eight minutes.

 The World file photo

Karl Smith won the annual Salmon Creek Run in Powers on Saturday, covering the 10,000-meter course in 38 minutes and 32 seconds. 

Smith was followed by Emilie Martinez, the top female finisher, who crossed the line in 46:39. 

Josh Goudelock was third in 48:02 and Carol Aron fourth (second among women) in 48:56. 

Phil Wyatt was the top finisher in the 5-kilomter race, in 26:26. He was followed by Kelley Sommer, the first female finisher, in 29:25. Aaron Wyatt was third overall in 29:52. 

The event was sponsored by the South Coast Running Club. 

10 Kilometers

Karl Smith, 38:32; Emilie Martinez, 46:39; Josh Goudelock, 48:05; Carol Aron, 48:56; Damian Lilienthal, 49:57; John Gunther, 51:19; Gabe Shorb, 54:21; Amy Walton, 55:28; Connie Bushnell, 55:43; Michael Kelley, time na; Jim Littles, 1:27:25. 

5 Kilometers

Phil Wyatt, 26:26; Kelley Sommer, 29:25; Aaron Wyatt, 29:52; S. Wyatt, 31:27; Matt Shorb, 32:29; Gulzada Wyatt, 33:16; Michelle McGuire, 34:21; Michelle Moody, 34:33; Jeff Conboy, 36:15; Kayli Fandel, 36:54; Jennifer Knight, 38:35; Kori Shellard, 45:00; Sherry Ness, 34:39; Tony Luckovich, 54:40; Diana Harland, 55:46; Joy Suppes, 57:50; Else Aung, 57:55; Karen Neale, 59:12; Barbara Thompson, 59:20.

