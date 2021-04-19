Griff Smith continued his run of success in the dirt track season opener at Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday April 10th, taking another victory in the Junior Stingers division.
The speedway kicked off a busy season on the dirt oval that continues this weekend and Smith found his way to the front again.
Smith and Alex Butler won the heat races. Tallon Dubisar placed second in the main event behind Smith, with Butler third.
Wayne Butler won the main event in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models class ahead of Jordan Wright and Richard Wallace. In the heat race, Braden Fugate was the winner, followed by Hannah Robison and Brody Montgomery.
In the Sportsman Late Models, Ryan Emsry won the main event, followed by Jesse Merriman and Fugate. Merriman won the heat race.
Seth Christian won the Street Stocks class, followed by Troy Chamberlain and Ken Fox. Joey Tardio and Michael Bearden won the heat races.
Christian also won the Hornets division ahead of Isaac Stere. They won the two heat races
Travis Koch won the main event and heat race in the Mini Outlaws division. Scott Beaudoin was second in each race.
The dirt track racers in all the same divisions will be back at it Saturday night for the South Coast Shopper Carload Night, when admission for an entire carload of fans is $23. Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for children 6 and under.
Racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
On Sunday, and again both Saturday and Sunday next weekend, the drag racers will be back in action.
Each day, time trials start at 11 a.m. and bracket racing starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $12 (free for children 6 and under) and the driver fee is $50, with a new guaranteed payout.
For a full schedule, check www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
April 10
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 3. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 6. Jordan Wright, Toledo; 7. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 8. Dave Foote, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Wayne Butler; 2. Jordan Wright; 3. Richard Wallace; 4. Brody Montgomery; 5. Mike Taylor; 6. Braden Fugate; 7. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Jesse Merriman, Central Point; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Josh Kralicek; 4. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 5. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 6. Jim Crabtree, Bandon. Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Jesse Merriman; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Josh Kralicek; 5. Tahlan Rogers.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Joey Tardio, Cornelius; 2. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 3. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 4. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay; 5. Charlie Withers, Bandon. Heat Race 2: 1. Michael Bearden, Coos Bay; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 4. Sam Taylor. Main Event — 1. Seth Christian; 2. Troy Chamberlain; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Dyllan Siewell; 5. Sam Taylor; 6. Michael Bearden; 7. Joey Tardio; 8. Sam Talon, Arago; 9. Peyton Reigard; 10. Charlie Withers.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Travis Koch, Buxton; 2. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 4. Mike Baudoin, Portland; 5. Joey Duke, Myrtle Point; 6. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 7. Riley Hayes, Florence. Main Event: 1. Travis Koch; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Matthew Emry; 4. Joey Duke; 5. Nicole Emry; 6. Mike Beaudoin.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. William Hitner, Port Orford; 3. Steven Parker, Florence; 4. Jeremy Mayfield; 5. Trennon Folio, Florence; 6. Amy Hedgepeth, Coos Bay. Heat Race 2: 1. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 2. Jett Nelson, Boise, Idaho; 3. Bid VanLoon, Winston; 4. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 5. Jim Van Loon. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Isaac Stere; 3. Jett Nelson; 4. Jeremy Mayfield; 5. Amy Hedgepeth; 6. Trennon Folio; 7. Alexis Baker; 8. Jim Van Loon; 9. Bid Van Loon; 10. William Hitner; 11. Steven Parker.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 4. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 5. Anthony Hoggatt, Bandon. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Alex Butler; 4. Eli Luckman; 5. Cameron Metzgus; 6. Tanner Dubisar; 7. Heather Burton; 8. Tucker Dubisar; 9. Anthony Hoggatt.