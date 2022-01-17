Myrtle Point cross country coach Karl Smith was the runaway winner in the annual Bullards Run on Sunday at Bullards Beach State Park near Bandon.
Smith, who lives in Coquille, covered the scenic 10-kilometer course that includes a trip to the Coquille River LIghthouse, in 39 minutes and 51 seconds.
He was more than six minutes ahead of runner-up Gene Wooden of Coos Bay, who finished in 46:16. North Bend high schooler Thiago Schrader was third in 46:24 and Patrick Bringardner of Coos Bay fourth in 50:21.
Ellen Kramer of Coos Bay was first among women in 50:21, followed by Teal Fleming of Port Orford (52:10) and Kelly Lay of Coos Bay (1:17:16). The top three women all were in the 40-49 age group.
Coos Bay youth Riley Mullanix was fastest in the 5-kilometer race, with the 13-year-old covering the course in 25:07, a half-second better than Julianna Boak of Bandon.
Jon Hanson of Coos Bay was first among men and third overall, in 26:18.
Fourth overall and third among women was Melany Deswcher of Portland, who was in town as part of a New Year’s resolution to run a race each month.
Robert Dunn, a 63-year-old runner from Bandon, was second among men in 31:13. Todd Landsberg was third in 32:45.
The race was sponsored by the South Coast Running Club and support was provided by the Bandon High School cross country team, which will receive proceeds from the event.
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 25:07. 20-29 — 1. Julianna Boak, Bandon, 25:08; 2. Emma Owens, Coquille, 31:07; 3. Aria Woodruff, Coquille, 36:24. 30-39 — 1. Melany Deswcher, Portland, 30:19; 2. Samantha Peters, Bandon, 31:16; 3. Sara Gray, Myrtle Point, 36:17; 4. Carrie Tollefson, Reedsport, 44:34; 5. Else Aung, North Bend, 45:20; 6. Kali Willett, North Bend, 52:26. 40-49 — 1. Donna Johannesmeyer, 34:51; 2. Charity Grover, North Bend, 41:44; 3. Jennifer Terrebrood, Reedsport, 44:34; 4. Jessica Hernandez, North Bend, 46:44. 50-59 — 1. Dixi Allison, North Bend, 30:47; 2. Karen Pettit, Coos Bay, 32:08; 3. Joy Suppes, Coquille, 37:23; 4. Joanna Burger, Coos Bay, 44:52; 5. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 45:02. 60-69 —1. Sosoo Lee-Dunn, Bandon, 31:40; 2. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 38:58.
MALE
20-29 — 1. Spencer Bell, Coos Bay, 36:09.30-39 — 1. Jon Hanson, Coos Bay, 26:18. 40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, Coos Bay, 32:45. 50-59 — 1. John Owens, Coquille, 38:44. 60-69 — 1. Robert Dunn, Bandon, 31:13; 2. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 33:48; 3. Francis Burger, Coos Bay, 36:41.
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Savannah Brown, Myrtle Point, 1:31:21; 2. Siena Brown, Myrtle Point, 1:33:37. 20-29 — 1. Kathryn Bell, Coos Bay, 1:17:45. 40-49 — 1. Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 50:21; 2. Teal Fleming, Port Orford, 52:10; 3. Kelly Lay, Coos Bay, 1:17:16; 4. Naomi Jones, Gold Beach, 1:31:52; 5. Phoebe Skinner, Gold Beach, 1:55:19; 6. Susan Sefers, Myrtle Point, 2:03:59. 50-59 — 1. Nancy Windholz, Port Orford, 1:55:18. 60-69 — 1. Victoria Francis, Coquille, 1:22:05.
MALE
10-19 — 1. Thiago Schrader, North Bend, 46:24. 20-29 — 1. Karl Smith, Coquille, 39:51. 30-39 — 1. Patrick Bringardner, Coos Bay, 50:21; 2. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 53:00; 3. Clayton Willett, North Bend, 1:03:19. 40-49 — 1. Gene Wooden, Coos Bay, 46:16; 2. Gabe Shorb, Powers, 53:54. 50-59 — 1. Harry Brown, Myrtle Point, 2:03:59. 60-69 — 1. Jim Littles, Bandon, 56:12; 2. Frank Skorina, Walla Walla, Wash., 59:37; 2. Dan Robertson, North Bend, 1:16:07.