marshfield volleyball team

Marshfield celebrates its team win in the Pirates home tournament last weekend. The Pirates also won the Sky-Em League title and hold the top spot in the Class 4A power rankings.

 Contributed Photo

Marshfield’s volleyball team capped a perfect season in the Sky-Em League by beating crosstown rival North Bend on Tuesday night.

The Pirates topped the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 to finish a perfect 8-0 in league play and now wait to find out who they will host in the state playoffs for a chance to advance to the Class 4A state tournament. North Bend finished 5-3 and tied with Marist Catholic for second place and will be in the Class 4A play-in round with a chance to advance to the playoffs.

marshfield volleyball seniors devin plummer and kate miles.jpg

Marshfield seniors Devin Plummer, left, and Kate Miles were honored before Tuesday’s volleyball match with North Bend.
1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters