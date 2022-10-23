Marshfield’s volleyball team capped a perfect season in the Sky-Em League by beating crosstown rival North Bend on Tuesday night.
The Pirates topped the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 to finish a perfect 8-0 in league play and now wait to find out who they will host in the state playoffs for a chance to advance to the Class 4A state tournament. North Bend finished 5-3 and tied with Marist Catholic for second place and will be in the Class 4A play-in round with a chance to advance to the playoffs.
“It was one of our goals from the beginning to go undefeated in league and be league champions, so that is one of our check marks,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “We are excited to try and make a return to the state tournament again after a few years in a row of falling short of the final eight.
“This is a special group of girls and I am excited to see what they can accomplish going forward.”
Tatum Montiel and Paige MacDuff had nine kills each in Tuesday’s win and Bridget Gould added six. Ava Ainsworth had 20 assists.
Gracie Peach had a team-best 12 digs, while Kate Miles added nine, Gould seven and Devin Plummer six.
The match also was senior night for both Miles and Plummer.
“Devin and Kate have been great leaders on and off the floor,” Tammie Montiel said.
Marshfield is ranked No. 1 in both the Class 4A coaches poll and the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings. The latter is more important, since that determines seeding for the playoffs.
North Bend and Marist Catholic were scheduled for a league playoff match Thursday at Douglas High School to determine the league’s No. 2 and 3 seeds for the postseason (results were not available by press time). The winner of Thursday’s match is guaranteed a home match in the play-in round, but since both are ranked in the top 10, they are each likely to host.