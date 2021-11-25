Siuslaw gave the South Coast three teams in the championship round Saturday when the Vikings edged district rival La Pine 28-26 at Cottage Grove High School on Saturday.
The Vikings will be back at Cottage Grove for the Class 3A championship against old Far West League rival South Umpqua, which beat Vale on a field goal in the final seconds of a game at Caldera High School in Bend. They kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Siuslaw held off La Pine when Braydon Thornton intercepted a two-point conversion pass after the Hawks pulled within two points on a touchdown pass from Colton Campbell to Mike Brown on a fourth-down play with 3:47 to go in the game.
All four Siuslaw touchdowns came on runs by Camp Lacouture —a pair of 1-yard runs in the first half and runs of 21 and 30 yards in the second half. He rushed for 168 yards in the game and Beau Erickson completed seven of 10 passes for 141 yards with one interception, returned for a touchdown by Mike Brown.
South Umpqua’s Juri Moros made a 28-yard field goal with 18 seconds to go in the game to lift the Lancers to a 24-21 win over Vale.
It was the only score of the second half for South Umpqua, which got a 1-yard run by Caj Simmons early in the first quarter and touchdown passes from Jace Johnson to Andrew Christensen covering 45 and 6 yards in the second quarter, the latter with just 8 seconds to go in the first half.
Tanner Steele had a pair of touchdown runs for Vale.
Siuslaw improved to 11-0 on the season while South Umpqua is 11-1, the loss a defeat to undefeated Washington school Kalama in the regular-season finale.
MARIST CATHOLIC 42, ESTACADA 8: The Spartans dominated the second half for the second week in a row to advance to the Class 4A championship game against Marshfield.
After pulling away from Cascade in the quarterfinals, the Spartans outscored the Rangers 36-0 in the second half Saturday.
Lucas Tuski had four touchdown runs and Carter Greene had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to Ryan Cary for the Spartans, who outgained the Rangers 392-220.
Tuski, who missed the second half of Marist Catholic’s loss to Marshfield, ran for 180 yards and Green ran for 71 more and completed 11 of his 14 passes for 153 yards.
Estacada was unbeaten heading into the contest.
KENNEDY 21, LAKEVIEW 0: The Trojans, who suffered their only loss to Heppner early in the season, had their third shutout in the past five weeks to advance to the championship game for the third regular season in a row — Class 2A didn’t have a playoff structure in the shortened spring season.
Kennedy, which won the title by beating Heppner in 2018, also lost the championship game to the Mustangs in 2019 and 2015.
CLASS 1A: Powder Valley, which beat Myrtle Point in the quarterfinals last week, pounded St. Paul 46-8 on Saturday to advance to the eight-man final against Adrian, which beat Lost River 62-20 — both games played at the new Caldera High School in Bend.
They will meet for the championship much closer to home, at Baker High School at 1 p.m. Adrian won the regular-season matchup 38-0.
Reece Dixon had three touchdown runs for the Badgers in their win over St. Paul and Cole Martin had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.
Conley Martin had six touchdown runs for Adrian in its victory.
CLASS 5A: Midwestern League champion Thurston rolled into the championship game with a 34-14 win over Wilsonville on Friday night.
The Colts meet Silverton for the title at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium after the Foxes topped West Albany 44-14.
Brycen Indell had two touchdown runs for Thurston and Gavin Levesque kicked a pair of field goals.
Jordan McCarty had three touchdown passes to Austin Ratliff and a touchdown run for Silverton in its win. The Foxes also scored on a blocked punt and an interception by Vandon Fessler.
Thurston is unbeaten on the season and Silverton has just a single loss, 35-28 to Class 6A Tualatin.