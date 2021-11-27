COTTAGE GROVE — Siuslaw completed a dream football season and career for its seniors when the Vikings beat South Umpqua 14-9 in the Class 3A championship game Saturday at Cottage Grove High School.
“To go from 0-8 (our freshman year) with the same guys to 12-0 is absolutely a dream come true,” said Siuslaw senior Braydon Thornton.
The Vikings took the lead on a fourth-down touchdown run by Camp Lacouture with 6 minutes and 47 seconds to go in the game and stopped South Umpqua’s ensuing possession when Thornton and a fellow Siuslaw defender jarred the ball loose from South Umpqua’s Isaac Real on what would have been a first-down catch with just under four minutes to go.
The Vikings then ran out the clock, converting a pair of third-down runs along the way, to spark a celebration as Siuslaw won its first state title since 2006 and third overall, including a shared title with South Umpqua in 1981.
Siuslaw coach Sam Johnson reminded his team in the huddle after the game what he told them when he took over the program, that they could be state champions if they stuck together. Saturday they made that goal come to fruition.
“We said it was possible,” Johnson told reporters, adding, “That’s what you expect to do at Siuslaw — you expect to win football games.”
And when it came to crunch time, Siuslaw won the way the school has for decades and decades.
South Umpqua took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on the third field goal of the day by Juri Moros, from 36 yards. But the Vikings countered with a bruising 11-play drive.
“At halftime, Coach was concerned that, in his opinion, we were getting out-physicalled,” Lacouture said. “For 99 years of Siuslaw football, we’ve used the split veer (offense). That’s what that drive was, a really physical drive.”
The catalyst play of the drive was a pass down the sideline from quarterback Beau Erickson to Thornton for 30 yards, and there was another 25-yard pass to Thornton later, but the big plays were runs, including the fourth-down run after the Lancers twice stopped Erickson on runs up the middle.
Thornton said he never had a doubt on the fourth-down run when Lacouture bulled his way across the goal line from the 1.
“The physicality from our line, taking care of the quarterback,” he said. “That was an outstanding job by the line.”
Lacouture said he didn’t have a doubt Siuslaw would score after the Lancers took the lead, because that’s the way the season has been.
“Every (other) season, we’ve had our hearts broken with fourth-quarter losses,” he said. “(This year), we have this will. It’s engrained. We are going to win.
“At no point did I feel like we weren’t going to pull this off.”
Siuslaw struck first in the game with a familiar combination, Erickson hitting Thornton for a 34-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter.
“Any time I’m one-on-one, I feel like I’m open,” Thornton said.
Thornton’s conversion run gave the Vikings an 8-0 lead.
South Umpqua twice drove into Siuslaw territory, but settled for field goals by Moros both times, from 34 and 23 yards. Moros put the Lancers in the title game with a field goal just before the final buzzer against Vale in the semifinals.
But the Lancers never were able to crack the goal line, which ended up being huge in the outcome.
“Our defense, when you look at what we’ve done all year, our defense has won the state championship,” Johnson said. “To hold a team of that caliber to nine points is phenomenal.”
With their ball-control attack, Siuslaw allowed South Umpqua just two possessions in the second half. The Lancers finished with 259 total yards and Siuslaw 274.
For Johnson, the win was extra sweet because he was on the Siuslaw team that lost to La Salle Prep 45-40 in the 2011 championship game.
“It’s unreal,” he said. “I lost by five in 2011. Ten years later, we win by five.”