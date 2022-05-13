The Bandon boys golf team shot its best rounds of the season at the right time, earning a trip to the Class 3A-2A-1A state tournament by finishing second in the District 4 tournament at Bandon Crossings on Tuesday.
Bandon also had the district medalist when freshman Peyton Simonds outlasted Brookings-Harbor’s Lucas Vanderlip in a sudden death playoff that lasted two holes.
“Everyone has improved so much since the start of the year,” Simonds said of the Tigers, who shot 315 on the opening day of the tournament and followed with a 322 Tuesday. “We worked hard in practice. It paid off.”
St. Mary’s overtook the Tigers on the second day with a 309 to go with an opening 318, winning the team title. Brookings-Harbor finished third to also earn a spot in the state tournament at Quail Valley in Banks next Monday and Tuesday.
The duel for medalist honors between Simonds and Vanderlip drew the attention of many of the other golfers and coaches, who gathered above the 18th green where they saw the Brookings-Harbor sophomore make birdie to force the playoff.
They then followed along the two sudden-death holes, cheering each big shot, including challenging par putts by both players on No. 1 to extend the action.
The tide turned in Simonds’ favor when Vanderlip’s tee shot in No. 2 ran through the fairway and into rough right below a tree.
Simonds, hitting second, used a 5-wood to get the ball safely in the fairway. It left him 178 yards from the flag, but he hit a 6-iron flush to 10 feet where he had a routine two-putt par.
Vanderlip could only punch out from under the tree for his second shot and was unable to get up and down for par, meaning the tap-in par putt by Simonds was good enough to win.
“It was awesome,” Simonds said of the playoff. “I had fun playing with Lucas.”
Both players had great rounds Tuesday, with Vanderlip shooting a 3-under 69 and Simonds a 2-under 70. They finished at even par for the two days.
“We kind of fed off each other the entire round,” Simonds said.
The Bandon leader improved by four strokes from Monday.
“I hit my wedges great,” he said. “Putting was one step better than yesterday.”
Vanderlip said he was thrilled with his round and finish, especially after he had a nine on the fourth hole in the first round Monday.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better finish, with the clutch birdie on 18 to force the playoff,” he said.
As for the finish in the playoff, he credited Simonds with hitting a great shot.
“That iron was stuffed,” Vanderlip said.
And as happy as he was with his own play, Vanderlip was more excited for the Bruins as a whole.
“It’s about the team,” he said. “We made it to state. Nobody expected us to. It’s going to be a fun ride home.”
Fabian Villa had his best round ever with an 82 — he had never before broken 100. And Fletcher McLennan had a lifetime best with a 100. Between them, they improved by 71 shots from the opening round. Josh Serna added an 83 for the Bruins for a two-day total of 161 that was the sixth best overall score.
St. Mary’s had the golfers in third through fifth place — Brock Drury (152), Josh Moran (154) and Tiger Zao (157).
St. Mary’s coach Bradley Pederson said Bandon’s strong first round elevated his team.
“They thought they needed to play better to win today and they did,” he said.
He also told Bandon coach Scott Millhouser that he was impressed with the performance by the Tigers.
“Your kids played well at the end when they are supposed to,” Pederson said.
Millhouser said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Our goal was to make St. Mary’s nervous,” he said. “We beat them on Day 1.”
Millhouser noted that among his players, only senior Ryan Flynn played high school golf last year.
Flynn shot a 76 on Monday, but dropped back to 86 on Tuesday.
“His 76 was his best tournament score by five,” Millhouser said.
Flynn’s 162 was the second-best individual total for Bandon, followed by Sean Ells (164) and Owen Brown (167). Carter Brown shot an 87 on Monday and Andrew Robertson subbed in for him on Tuesday and shot a 93.
Millhouser said the Tigers stepped up at the big time.
“We’ve got a bunch of athletes that are gamers and rose to the occasion,” he said.
The reward, just like for St. Mary’s and Brookings-Harbor, was a trip to the state tournament next week.
“I hope we can compete well at state,” Simonds said. “It’s going to be fun.”