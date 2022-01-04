Bandon’s girls bounced back from their first loss of the basketball season in style, winning the Oakland holiday tournament despite being short three regular players from their rotation.
“I was so proud of how our whole team stepped up,” coach Jordan Sammons said after the Tigers beat Oakland in the championship game. They beat Glide a night earlier to advance to the final.
In the 68-19 win over Glide, Katelyn Senn scored 30 points and Olivia Thompson 17, with neither player being on the court in the fourth quarter.
Oakland employed a triangle-and-two zone defense in the championship game, focusing on Senn and Thompson.
“We needed girls to step up and score and they did a great job,” Sammons said of the 48-38 win over the Oakers. “It was a great team win, especially being down three girls out of our normal seven-player rotation.
Thompson led the Tigers with 13 points, but Oakland held Senn to six. Angie Morones and Carlee Freitag picked up the slack, scoring 12 and 11, respectively, and Trinitie Long-Hindman added seven.
Like Bandon, Oakland entered the game with just one loss on the season.
The Tigers improved to 11-1 heading into the Sunset Conference opener Tuesday at Coquille.
BOYS: Bandon won one of its two games at the Oakland tournament, struggling with a poor shooting night while losing to Glide 43-38 before pounding Rogue River 62-15 in the consolation game.
Against Glide, Bandon had a “bad shooting night and had a lot of good looks,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “I give Glide credit. They played hard and hit some open shots.”
Josh Ranger, in particular, shot well for the Wildcats with five 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter, during a 21-point night.
Trevor Angove had 10 points and Cooper Lang and Andrew Robertson added eight each in the loss, with the Tigers making just two 3-pointers after pouring in nine from long range while beating Lakeview to win the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
The Tigers had plenty of, and balanced, scoring against Rogue River. Angove had 18 points, Robertson 11, Lang 10 and Owen Brown and Eli Freitag eight each.
“The boys rebounded (from the loss) well and are looking forward to next week for the start of league,” Quattrocchi said.