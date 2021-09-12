The semifinals are set in the Crossings Cup match play bracket at Bandon Crossings after the four upper seeds all won in the quarterfinals last week.
Mark Nortness topped Jim Sylvester to set up a semifinal against Val Nemcek, who beat Brian Boyle.
In the other quarterfinals, Greg Harless edged Kevin Phillips and Ryder Desteunder topped Wim McSpadden.
The golfers in the match play bracket qualified through their efforts during the regular season, in the weekly Casual Fridays events.
The quarterfinals were played during last week’s Casual Fridays event and Harless had the best score of the week, shooting a 2-under 70. Phillips shot a 73. Desteunder shot a 74, Nortness, Boyle and Nemcek all had 81s. Sylvester had an 86 and McSpadden a 91.
In the tournament, net scores are used and all the matches were close.
Harless also had the best net score, with a 69. Nemcek had a 71, Boyle and Desteunder both shot 74, Phillips had a 75, Nortness and McSpadden each shot a 77 and Sylvester a 79.