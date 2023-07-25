The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) and the Oregon Army National Guard last week announced the winners of the 2022-2023 Oregon Army National Guard Most Valuable Teammate Scholarships. Junior Cameron Proudfoot of Heppner High School football, junior Daphne Scriven of Marshfield High School girls basketball, and junior Coralie Quist Knopf of McLoughlin High School choir each receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school, college, or university of their choice.
This is the first school year that the Oregon Army National Guard has sponsored the Most Valuable Teammate program. All varsity coaches of the 296 OSAA member schools were asked to identify the MVT of their team. Of all MVTs identified by coaches, one student-athlete was selected and recognized for each activity. Throughout the school year, a total of 25 student-athletes received recognition for exemplifying what being a teammate is all about:
— Willing to play any role
— Displays a positive and energetic attitude
All 2022-2023 MVTs in OSAA-sanctioned activities are eligible to apply for this scholarship. To apply, MVTs must write a personal essay describing what they think makes a great teammate and provide examples of things they have done that demonstrate that description. They must also write a one paragraph synopsis describing their academic achievements, extra-curricular activities and/or involvement with community-based organizations. Two letters of recommendation are also required.
Daphne Scriven is a member of the girls basketball team at Marshfield. She also participates in track & field and is the back-to-back State Champion in the 4A girls discus the past two years. In the classroom, Daphne has earned a 3.70 GPA while balancing sports and volunteering countless hours to extracurricular programs and projects. Daphne really stands out for her service to her school and community. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, where she has been elected as the SNHS president for the upcoming school year. Daphne helps organize events promoting science education around her school, and aids with community service activities while serving as president. She was also elected External Affairs Officer of the Marshfield Charity Program, where she additionally spends a lot of time working with and supporting the ARK Project.
While volunteering over 80 hours in the ARK Project’s drop-in center, Daphne has put together over 200 hygiene bags that went out to children, youth, and their families that are experiencing homelessness. She has also helped wrap 575 gifts that went out to 135 children and youth in need across Coos County. As a teammate, Daphne leads warm-ups and practice sessions for underclassmen so that her team can continue to improve each day. She shows up early and leaves practice late so that she can help and encourage others around her. Daphne is a great example of a teammate who leads by example.
Cameron Proudfoot is a three-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, and baseball at Heppner. In the classroom, Cameron maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking many honors courses as well as participating in a wide variety of extracurricular activities.
He is highly engaged in many programs, serving as a member of the Future Farmers of America and National Honor Society. He also provides leadership serving as the president of the Future Business Leaders of America, and was also elected by his peers to be an officer of the Technology Student Association to help develop/implement programs and enhance the Oregon TSA. During his time as an officer in the TSA, he was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service award for his hard work, dedication, and quality of excellence. Through his work in these extracurricular activities, Cameron was able to serve his community in a multitude of ways, such as organizing and running blood drives, assisting his community in clean-up efforts, as well as facilitating the construction process of a new local park and playground. As a teammate, Cameron is a servant leader both on and off the field.
On many occasions, he has woken up early before school to pick up his teammates and help them with their academics before school starts so they can participate in sports. He is the first to practice and team workouts, and spends countless hours helping his teammates improve.
Coralie Quist Knopf has participated in three activities so far in her time at McLoughlin, competing in cheerleading and tennis, and singing in choir. In the classroom, she has managed to achieve a 4.0 GPA while balancing a lot of extracurricular activities.
Coralie is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Color Guard, is the Student Representative for the District School Board, and serves as an ASB Secretary. Through participating and being a leader throughout her time at McLoughlin, she has been involved in many community service projects and school events. Coralie has lettered every year to date, and excels in the activities she is engaged in. She has placed second in state in choir, and earned the Choir Student of the Year award during the 2021-2022 school year.
While competing in trap shooting, she took third place at nationals. As a teammate, Coralie is understanding of all her peers and prioritizes being inclusive of everyone. Occasionally, she has led the choir when the director is gone and involves everyone in decision making, while facilitating an environment of positivity and self-improvement.