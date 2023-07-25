Marshfield's Daphne Scriven lets fly with an attempt in the shot put

Marshfield junior Daphne Scriven heaves the shot put during the state track meet. Scriven, a two-time state champion in the discus, recently won a Most Valuable Teammate Scholarship from her role on the Marshfield basketball team.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) and the Oregon Army National Guard last week announced the winners of the 2022-2023 Oregon Army National Guard Most Valuable Teammate Scholarships. Junior Cameron Proudfoot of Heppner High School football, junior Daphne Scriven of Marshfield High School girls basketball, and junior Coralie Quist Knopf of McLoughlin High School choir each receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school, college, or university of their choice.

This is the first school year that the Oregon Army National Guard has sponsored the Most Valuable Teammate program. All varsity coaches of the 296 OSAA member schools were asked to identify the MVT of their team. Of all MVTs identified by coaches, one student-athlete was selected and recognized for each activity. Throughout the school year, a total of 25 student-athletes received recognition for exemplifying what being a teammate is all about:

