The South Coast Aquatic Team had seven swimmers qualify for the outdoor state championships.
Caitlin Abrahamsen, Kinley Andrews, Payton Andrews, Evalynn Ryback, Henry Teyler and Zoey Teyler all qualified for the 10-and-under championships in Albany and Morgan Ryback qualified for the 11-and-over long course championships at Mount Hood Community College.
In addition, 18 members of the team had a chance to participate in an out-of-state meet when they went to Redding, Calif., for a competition.
Coach Heather Perry had a goal of taking her team to a meet in another state and the community came together with various fundraising efforts by the athletes, parents, SCAT board members and community over several months made it possible and affordable.
When there, Lucas Jones, Clarissa Abrahamsen, Payton Andrews, Henry Teyloer, Evalynn Ryback and Caitlin Abrahamsen all qualified for finals in events.
The team extended thanks to the community for its continued support and the Myrtle Point Bus Barn for working with the team on transportation to and from Redding.