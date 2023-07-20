The South Coast Aquatic Team

The South Coast Aquatic Team has been bisy over the summer, with team members competing in events around Oregon and even out of state.

 Contributed photo

The South Coast Aquatic Team had seven swimmers qualify for the outdoor state championships.

Caitlin Abrahamsen, Kinley Andrews, Payton Andrews, Evalynn Ryback, Henry Teyler and Zoey Teyler all qualified for the 10-and-under championships in Albany and Morgan Ryback qualified for the 11-and-over long course championships at Mount Hood Community College.

