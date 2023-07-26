scat at state 2023

The South Coast Aquatic Team had six swimmers compete in the 10-and-under OSI Arena Long Course Summer Championships in Albany recently.

Six members of the South Coast Aquatic Team competed in the 10-and-under OSI Arena Long Course Summer Championships in Albany in June.

Evalynn Ryback led the way for the team, competing in six events and earning at least a ribbon in all six of them.

