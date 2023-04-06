South Coast aquatic team at the recent state championships

South Coast aquatic team members Clarissa Abrahamsen and Mira Muth-Vu competed at the recent state championships.

 Contributed Photo

A pair of swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team participated in the recent Oregon 11-14 State Championships.

Clarissa Abrahamsen, 11, competed in the 200 yard freestyle, finishing in 2:41, and in the 100 yard individual medley (1:25).

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters