The South Coast Aquatic Team has returned to competition.
Thanks to the generosity of the Gold Coast Swim Team, the squad has been able to share Coos Bay’s Mingus Park Pool for workouts. But until recently, the team hadn’t competed in out-of-town meets because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids had been laying low, and social distancing as much as possible while continuing to work their butts off in practice,” said Chrissy Ryback, the SCAT media director. “Once everything opened up again, we jumped right back into competition and are into our long course season. It’s been two years since we’ve seen our kids in action and they are killing it out there.”
Nine members of the team competed recently in Cottage Grove — Payton Andrews, Cecilia Bolin, Sophia Flores, Mira Muth-Vu, Evalynn Ryback, Morgan Ryback, Hailey Speakman, Isabelle Speakman and Evan Wambaugh. All had personal records in at least some of their events.
Three of the swimmers also qualified to compete in the 2022 Comfort Suites Corvallis Long Course Open.
Morgan Ryback, Mira Muth-Vu and Evalynn Ryback had a chance to compete in the meet in the 50-meter pool at the Osbon Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Team members will compete next month in the Mike Morris Memorial Invitational at Amazon Pool in Eugene.