South Coast Aquatic Team

After two years of COVID restrictions, the South Coast Aquatic Team is rebuilding, with 18 swimmers representing the region at several meets this year.

The South Coast Aquatic Team completed its first season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent Big Kahuna Meet at Mingus Park Pool.

The team competed this year in meets in Grants Pass, Eugene, Cottage Grove, Roseburg and Corvallis before finishing the season with the neighboring Gold Coast Swim Team in the Big Kahuna Meet.

