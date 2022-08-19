The South Coast Aquatic Team completed its first season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent Big Kahuna Meet at Mingus Park Pool.
The team competed this year in meets in Grants Pass, Eugene, Cottage Grove, Roseburg and Corvallis before finishing the season with the neighboring Gold Coast Swim Team in the Big Kahuna Meet.
“The team had its best showing yet with 18 swimmers,” said SCAT spokesperson Chrissy Ryback, adding that “Gold Coast Swim Team graciously let the team host the concessions as a team fundraiser.”
After not competing for two seasons following the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the group had a great season of growth, Ryback said.
“The team blossomed over the summer and gained a lot of new swimmers,” she said. “New friends were made, (personal records) were set and they made some great summer memories.”
The team will now take a short break to finish the summer before starting preparations for the new season soon after school begins.