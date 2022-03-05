COOS BAY — Santiam Christian has geared its season toward toughness and it paid off in the fourth-place game at the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament Saturday.
The Eagles beat Amity 41-16 to cap the year on a winning note, aided by the anticipation that the third day of a tournament is difficult.
“It’s the last game of the tournament,” said Maddie Scariano. “You have to shoot a little harder, with more strength than we have done. Give it some legs. Give it some arms.”
That’s something Santiam Christian has been preparing for all year.
“From the very beginning of the year, these girls committed to working hard,” Santiam Christian coach Anthony Knox said. “They did CrossFit along with basketball. They were training for toughness.”
They also push each other relentlessly in practice, Knox said.
The team’s slogan is iron sharpens iron, he said.
Against Amity, the Eagles generated plenty of offense and denied the Warriors on the other end.
The teams were tied at 7-all through one quarter, but Amity had just six more points before the middle of the fourth.
“You have to give credit to our coach,” Scariano said. “He told us to back it into a 2-3 (zone), pack it in the middle, defend it and force them to shoot from the outside.”
Knox said Santiam Christian doesn’t usually play a zone, but he felt that was the right move given his teams struggles against players driving to the hoop earlier in the event.
Amity struggled against that attack, shooting just 3-for-31 from 3-point range and 4-for-45 overall. The Warriors were missing their top weapon earlier in the event after Ellie McMullen went down with an injury late in the consolation semifinals win over Brookings-Harbor. McMullen had 19 points and four 3-pointers against the Bruins.
Kylie Kendall hit two of Amity’s three 3-pointers and had a team-best eight points, along with seven rebounds.
Knox gave credit to Amity coach Jed McMullen despite the Warriors’ struggles.
“Amity is a good team,” he said. “Their coach did a really good job on short notice.”
Scariano scored a game-high 13 points and Tayla Yost added eight for Santiam Christian. Yost and Maddie Fields each grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
The Eagles had a season-low seven turnovers.
“We treated each possession like it was precious,” Knox said.
They treated their teammates the same way.
As each of the starters left the court late in the game, their coaches and teammates gave them big hugs.
“I could not be more proud of my team,” Scariano said. “We’ve been through everything together. We are literally a family.
“I love them all.”
The Eagles had a tough loss to Burns in their quarterfinal game, but bounced back with two dominant wins, first against league rival Creswell, and then against Amity.
That showed the team’s mentality.
“Even though we lost that (Burns) game, we’re going to show what character we’ve got no matter what bracket we are in,” Knox said.
“I’m super proud of them.”