The South Coast Running Club’s annual Salmon Creek Run is Saturday, April 2, in Powers.
The event is free and begins at 10 a.m. It includes 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances.
The route follows Salmon Creek outside of Powers, starting at the corner of Hemlock and Second streets. It includes a paved section and a gravel road.
People can learn more about the race or about other South Coast Running Club events or sign up for the club to save money at future events by visiting www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
ROSEBURG TO COOS
BAY RELAY
The next event on the club calendar is the relay, which is being held for the first time in three years (the pandemic forced cancellation in 2020 and 2021).
The running relay is 68 miles, with a new finish this year at the Coos History Museum. Competitive teams can have up to five runners, with each runner completing three legs in the relay. Non-competitive teams can have more than five runners, but are not eligible for awards.
A separate 24-mile walk relay also will be held, starting at LaVerne Park near Fairview and also finishing at the museum.
All registration for the event is online and registration closes April 3.
For more information or to register a team, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
RUN OF TWO CITIES
Sam Dannenbring of North Bend raced to an easy win in the challenging 10-kilometer race that took runners from Mingus Park into North Bend and back earlier in March.
Dannenbring finished in 38 minutes and 20 seconds, more than six minutes ahead of runner-up Ryan Mill of Coos Bay, who finished in 44:29. Luke Rector of North Bend was third (45:00).
Ellen Kramer of Coos Bay was first among women and fifth overall in 52:32.
Kevin Brightbill of Coos Bay won the 5-kilomtere race in 20:21. Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point was sedond in 23:35 and Patrick Bringardner of Coos Bay third in 32:03. Olivia Accardo of Bandon was the first female finisher in 32:48.
10 Kilometers
Sam Dannenbring, North Bend, 38:20; Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 44:29; Luke Rector, North Bend, 45:00; Tim Hyatt, Coos Bay, 50:13; Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 52:32; Jacob Thomas, Coos Bay, 53:33; Amy Walton, Coquille, 59:26; Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 1:03:24; Joanna Lyle, Coos Bay, 1:07:33; Dominic Librie, Coos Bay, 1:07:34; Kerstin Lemay, Coos Bay, 1:13:54; Haley Moses, North Bend, 1:14:05; Rachel Stappler, North Bend, 1:26:41; Anthony Kenyon, Coos Bay, 1:38:27.
5 Kilometers
Kevin Brightbill, Coos Bay, 20:21; Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 23:35; Patrick Bringardner, Coos Bay, 32:08; Olivia Accardo, Bandon, 32:48; Kayli Fandel, Powers, 34:48; Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 36:50; Aria Woodruff, Coquille, 37:07; Jennifer Knight, North Bend, 37:57; Susan Keen, Coos Bay, 38:17; Serena Long, Myrtle Point, 38:44; Nora Rector, North Bend, 42:41; Ali Mageehon, Coos Bay, 43:08; Kallie Mill, Coos Bay, 45:54; Else Aung, North Bend, 49:41; Jim Clarke, North Bend, 49:46.