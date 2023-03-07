The South Coast Running Club’s annual Run of Two Cities is Saturday, March 11, starting and ending at Coos Bay’s Mingus Park.
As the name suggests, the event takes runners from Coos Bay into North Bend and back, and is one of the tougher race routes on the South Coast because of the hills along the way.
It also is the oldest run of the South Coast Running Club and follows one of the favorite training routes of famed Marshfield standout Steve Prefontaine.
The event includes both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances and begins at 10 a.m.
The registration fee for runners who sign up in advance is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members. The fees go up $5 for runners who sign up the day of the race.
The entry fee for students is $5.
The event also is a good tune-up for runners who will be participating on teams in the annual Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay, held this year on April 22.
Another tune-up race is the annual Salmon Creek Run on April 1 in Powers.
For more information on those races, as well as to register for the Run of Two Cities or to sign up to be a member of the running club, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.