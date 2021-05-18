COOS BAY — Alejandro Robles Ruiz takes his academics very seriously.
In the height of the pandemic, the Southwestern Oregon Community College national champion swimmer stayed in his native Spain so he could get quality training. He still got a 4.0 for fall term at SWOCC despite having to manage the time difference for his classes.
So it’s not surprising that when Robles Ruiz went about choosing where to continue his education, the SWOCC sophomore took academics into account.
Ultimately, he picked Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
“They have a good business program,” he said of the school, adding that he plans to study some form of business. “The thing that I like most is the academic side.
“Definitely, academics is my future. I want to make sure the academics is good.”
That’s not to say the swimming program isn’t good, too.
“The team is really competitive,” he said of the NCAA Division II school. “I’m really excited about that.”
The school in University Center, Mich., also has great swimming facilities, he said.
Robles Ruiz swept the three backstroke events at the recent NJCAA championships and SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said he is only getting better.
“He has untapped potential,” she said, noting that Robles Ruiz is still growing. He was 5 feet, 11 inches tall as a freshman and then grew 2 inches and his wingspan is still growing, she said.
But it’s not just the swimming that stands out with the champion.
“He is respectful,” she said. “He is willing to do whatever the team needs him to do.”
Robles Ruiz also has shown great resilience.
At the national meet, he was seeded first in the 50-yard freestyle, which was on the opening day of the four-day meet. He ended up not doing so well in that event, but bounced back to win the three backstroke events, including the grueling 200-yard race on the final day, when he got off to a terrible start but rebounded to win.
“He was able to pull it together,” Bullock said. “It was pretty fun and rewarding.”
Bullock said Robles Ruiz brings joy to everything he does and was a great teammate for the other Lakers.
“He is going to do great,” she said. “He is going to add to their team at Saginaw Valley State.”
Robles Ruiz said his time in Coos Bay has helped prepare him well for the next step on his swimming and education journey.
“These two years have been really really hard and really good,” he said. “Hard work pays off.
“These two years have been good. As a person and a swimmer it changed me. It made me the person that I am right now.”