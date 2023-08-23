Sunset Bay Trail Run is next event on coast
Eddie Rodriguez of Corvallis was the champion in the annual Circle the Bay road run last weekend.
Rodriguez covered the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) course that circles the waters of Coos Bay in 2 hours, 3 minutes and 39 seconds. He finished nearly eight minutes ahead of the runner-up, Jonathan Santarelli of Grants Pass, who finished in 2:11:24.
Huge Ecija of Madrid, Spain was third in 2:19:46 and former North Bend High School student Andrew Greif, who lives in southern California, was fourth in 2:20:05.
Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay topped the female runners, finishing seventh overall in 2:46:47. Simmie Muth was second among women and ninth overall in 2:52:08.
A total of 20 runners completed the 30-mile run and another seven people walked the course, led by Veronica Dragon of North Bend, who finished in 4:09:55.
In addition to the runners and walkers, there were 17 three-person relay teams in the event.
The squad Two Tadpoles and a Frog finished first among the relay teams in 2:14:16. The team that included Raleigh Collier, Jeremy Potter and Angelo Pedrini, followed by 2 Cheals and FN (Nathan Haines and Lawrence and Finley Cheal), the first all-male team, in 2:17:36 and Two Beasts, One Beauty, another mixed team with Riley Wahl, Claire Ledig and Stewart Lyons, in 2:23:13.
The top youth team was E.B.A., a female squad including Ella Henthorn, Bryleigh Mead and Ada Millet, which finished in 2:27:20. The top youth male team, Team LES, included Simon Friedman, Ethan Williams and Leo Gimbel-Cook and finished in 2:31:47.
Officials with the South Coast Running Club extended thanks to volunteers including the Radio Guys, the North Bend High School cross country team and the Army Recruiting Team, as well as sponsors Farr’s Hardware, Seven Devils Brewery and Wild Coast Running Co. and the North Bend and Coos Bay fire departments, Coos Bay Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation for their support.
Sunset Bay Trail Run
The next event for the South Coast Running Club is the Sunset Bay Trail Run, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, starting and ending at Sunset Bay State Park near Charleston.
Events include a half marathon, a 15-kilometer run/walk, a 4-mile run/walk and .75-mile fun run along the beach.
All the longer races involve the trails linking Sunset Bay State Park, Shore Acres State Park and Cape Arago State Park, with the half marathon and 15K each including steep climbs on a pack trail from Cape Arago back to Shore Acres (once in each direction on that trail for the half marathon).
The half marathon starts at 9:30 a.m., with the fun run at 9:45 and the 15K and 4-mile runs at 10.
The entry fee is $15 for South Coast Running Club members and $20 for non-members who sign up early and $25 and $30 for those who sign up on the day of the race. The fee for students is $5.
For more information or to sign up for the race or join the South Coast Running Club, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Circle the Bay Results
Overall Winner: Eddie Rodriguez, 2:03:39.
Top Female: Jenny McGriff, 2:46:47.
Results: 1. Eddie Rodriguez, Corvallis, 2:03:39; 2. Jonathan Santarelli, Grants Pass, 2:11:24; 3. Hugo Ecija, Madrid, Spain, 2:19:46; 4. Andrew Greif, La Mirada, Calif., 2:20:05; 5. Shawn Sorensen, Portland, 2:28:17; 6. Moises Garcia, Coos Bay, 2:43:17; 7. Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, 2:46:47; 8. Ryan Jones, 2:48:45; 9. Simmie Muth, North Bend, 2:52:08; 10. Sam Firedman, Roseburg, 2:54:18; 11. Kevin Brightbill, Coos Bay, 2:56:41; 12. Nicholas Horn, Coos Bay, 2:56:42; 13. Trenton Parrott, North Bend, 2:57:55; 14. Brandon Stinson, North Bend, 3:00:39; 16. Ben Swank, North Bend, 3:02:58; 17. Ashley Heley, Coos Bay, 3:17:22; 17. Kerstin Lemay, Coos Bay, 3:39:28; 18. Jessica Rogers, North Bend, 3:42:09; 19. Jim Littles, Bandon, 3:50:15; 20. Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 4:02:39.
Walker Results: 1. Veronica Dragon, North Bend, 4:09:55; 2. Siobhan HInzmann, North Bend, 4:10:02; 3. Aaron Hinzmann, North Bend, 4:14:33; 4. Nathaniel Jaeggli, North Bend, 4:47:24; 5. Elizabeth Tucker, Newport, 5:04:37; 6. Niamh Charles, North Bend, 5:07:55; 7. Paul Tucker, Newport, 6:28:23.
Relay Results
Mixed Open: 1. Two Tadpoles and a Frog (Raleigh Collier, Jeremy Potter, Angelo Pedrini), 2:14:16; 2. Two Beasts, One Beauty (Riley Wahl, Claire Ledig, Stewart Lyons), 2:23:13; 3. Snap, Crackle and Pop (Tyler Martin, Brandon Mead, Holli Henthorn), 2:35:33; 4. Triple Trouble (Celeste Lillie, Lexie Jones-Ortega), 2:39:30; 5. Human Paraquats (Chase Hansen, Drew Jones, Katlin Anderson), 2:51:05.
Male Open: 1. Two Cheals and FN (Lawrence Cheal, Nathan Haines, Finley Cheal), 2:17:36; 2. Team Last Minute (Joe Bollig III, Jason Richardson, Gene Wooden), 2:23:35; 3. Stalling (Michael Stapler, Jeffrey Sperling, Michael Sperling), 2:34:46; 4. Team 2 (Jace Spirling), 3:28:55.
Female Open: 1. T.G.F.J (Jenny McGriff, Amy Hedgpeth, Megan Free), 2:49:07; 2. Salon Bella (Catherine Stout, Aimee Averett, Jessica Mead), 2:53:24; 3. Kickin’ Asphalt (Jessica Tobiska, Jessica Hall, Alexis Coleman), 2:53:33; 4. Unofficial (Amanda Szarkowski), 2:53:46; 5. Musical Numbers (Tracy Heley, Jeana Dixon, Sarah Massey), 3:21:26.
Youth Male Open: 1. Team LES (Simon Friedman, Ethan Williams, Leo Gimbel-Cook), 2:31:47.
Youth Female Open: 1. E.B.A. (Ella Henthorn, Bryleigh Mead, Ada Millet): 2:27:20.
Mixed Masters: 1. I’m Your Huckleberry (Luke Rector, Dan Robertson, Leah Rector), 2:40:11.