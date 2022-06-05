Road runs will be held on the South Coast both this weekend and next.
On Saturday, the annual Coquille Rotary River Run will be held as part of the city’s Gay 90s celebration.
The run begins at 9 a.m. at Sturdivant Park in Coquille and includes both 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances. Walkers are encouraged for the shorter race.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Running Club’s annual Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic is on Saturday, June 11, starting on Catching Slough Road near its intersection with the Coos River Highway.
That event includes three different races — a half marathon, a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer run.
The half marathon walk begins at 7 a.m., with the half marathon run starting at 8 a.m. and the 5K and 10K races at 9 a.m.
The cost for members of the South Coast Running Club is $15 for people who sign up early and $20 for nonmembers. Race-day registration increases to $25 for club members and $30 for nonmembers.
For more information or to register, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.