Bandon Dunes Golf Resort received another dose of national recognition when Golf Digest ranked all five of the resort’s 18-hole courses among the top 15 public courses in the United States, including Sheep Ranch, which opened just last year.
The magazine recently released its 2021 ranking of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses.
Pacific Dunes remained the resort’s highest-ranked course at No. 2, behind only Pebble Beach. It has held that spot in the magazine’s rankings since 2015.
Bandon Dunes remained at No. 7 on the list, Old Macdonald was at No. 12, Bandon Trails was at No. 13 and Sheep Ranch at No. 15.
Having five courses so high is an honor for the resort, especially considering the others in the top 15. They also include famed courses Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, host of this week’s Ryder Cup; The Ocean Course in South Carolina (host of this year’s PGA Championship); Shadow Creek in Nevada, Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, Bethpage State Park Black Course in New York and Erin Hills in Wisconsin (between them host of five U.S. Opens since 2002); Spyglass Hill (part of the Pebble Beach Golf Resort); TPC Sawgrass in Florida (with the famed Island green); and Arcadia Bluffs in Michigan (ranked second behind Pacific Dunes in the best new courses list of 2001).
The resort and its courses regularly have received recognition from the various publications.
Golfweek’s 2021 list of the top 100 public courses in the United States, released earlier this year, includes Pacific Dunes at No. 2, Old Macdonald at No. 4, Bandon Dunes at No. 6, Sheep Ranch at No. 8 and Bandon Trails at No. 10.
Golf.com listed Pacific Dunes No. 24, Bandon Dunes No. 80 and Bandon Trails No. 87 among its top 100 courses in the world for 2020-21.