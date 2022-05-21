EUGENE — When three North Bend throwers made the podium in the Class 5A javelin on Saturday at Hayward Field, the Bulldogs were just getting started.
North Bend added state titles in the 4x100-meter relay and 400 and runner-up finishes in two other events.
Ultimately, in a tough Class 5A field, it was only good enough for fourth place in the team race.
Still, it was a great day for the Bulldogs.
“It feels amazing,” said North Bend coach Blake Kemp. “It was a lot of fun (to watch).”
The javelin got things started, with Roman Fritz placing third with a throw of 174-9, Keegan Young taking fourth (174-7) and Henry Hood placing eighth (154-8). Both Young and Hood set new personal bests in the event on their final throws, with Young moving up two spots.
For Fritz, the result was bittersweet. Two injuries kept him from reaching his potential as one of the event favorites. But his recovery time helped his teammates.
“I spent a lot of the time I couldn’t throw coaching,” he said. “I’m really happy with my teammates. I’m really happy we got all three on the podium.”
“Roman helped a lot,” said Young, who improved almost 18 feet on his final throw Saturday.
Fritz also recruited Hood to the track team. He was going to play tennis and had never thrown the javelin before.
“It was a great experience,” Hood said. “I liked it a lot.”
The relay was the first event on the track and the team of Nathaniel Folsom, John Efraimson, Brody Justice and Jason Padgett clocked 42.67 seconds, a new school record and just .03 off the Class 5A state meet record of Summit.
Padgett out-sprinted the anchor legs for Silverton (42.80) and Central (42.83) down the final straight.
Their time was more than a second better than any other race this year.
“That was a really good time,” Padgett said, adding that he and Justice started freaking out when they saw it. Efraimson said he didn’t believe it at first either, but that the Bulldogs hit everything right in the race.
“I thought maybe we could win the title,” he said. “Throughout the season, we would have little things like a handoff mess up.
“Today our handoffs were perfect.”
Efraimson later won the 400 meters and finished second in the 200. Padgett was second in the 100 and seventh in the 200. Justice added four points with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the other schools.
Silverton won the title with 79 points, followed by Crater with 69, Wilsonville with 65 and the Bulldogs with 56.
Efraimson finished his career in style. In the 400, he chased down Ridgeview’s Jeremiah Schwartz, ultimately winning in 49.75 seconds.
“(Winning) that has been my top priority since freshman year,” he said. “I was pretty excited.”
He was more excited for the 200.
“I didn’t expect to PR by that much,” he said of his speedy 22.22.
Efraimson finished second behind North Salem’s DeMari Thompson, who ran a blazing 21.76. Padgett was seventh in 22.82.
In the 100, it was Padgett’s turn to finish second to Thompson, who set a new meet record in 10.75. Padgett also ran a best, 11.01.
“It was crazy,” he said of his time in the shorter sprint.
He also was excited for the team’s trophy.
“It feels amazing,” Padgett said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Kemp said the relay and total effort for the team trophy were fueled by the same thing.
“They had the right adrenaline and they wanted to do it for each other,” he said.
North Bend’s other points came from Justice, who cleared 13-6 in the pole vault, the same height as the two vaulters above him, but placed fifth based on misses. Taylor Morehouse of The Dalles won by clearing 15 feet.
North Bend’s girls, meanwhile, had a trio of placers in the pole vault. Roxy Day was sixth, clearing 9-6, and Lupita Trujillo seventh (9 feet). Abby Woodruff tied for eighth after clearing 8-6.
The only other placer for North Bend’s girls Saturday was Drew Hood, who took eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-7 ¾.
Crescent Valley won the final relay to beat North Salem by one point for the team title.