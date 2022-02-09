The Chess for Success Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament will be held Saturday, February 12, at the Coquille School Library, 499 W. Central Blvd., Coquille. All students from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to play. Check in is 9 a.m., play begins around 9:30 a.m. Masks are required and sanitizer wipes will be at each table. Vaccinations recommended. A limited number of registrants can play virtually using the lichess.com platform. If you feel ill, had COVID contact or lack transportation, contact tournament director Nancy Keller.
This tournament is to find the best chess players in Coos and Curry counties who then qualify to play in the Chess for Success State Tournament held at the Portland Expo Center April 8 and 9. At the state tournament, masks are required for all players and vaccinations will be required for players age 12 and up.
Individual qualifier divisions are K-3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and high school. Team divisions are elementary and middle school. Team scores are the five best scores of team members. You can bring up to 10 team members for the elementary and middle school team divisions.
Registration beforehand is required at chessforsuccess.org/play/registration. Fee is $25 if paid before February 5. After that, the fee is $45. Coos Curry region is 18. Tournament Director Nancy Keller can be contacted for questions or difficulties registering: drnancykeller@yahoo.com or 541 290-8479 or 541 396-3855.