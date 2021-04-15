Reedsport’s volleyball team completed an undefeated season against fellow Sunset Conference schools by winning a mini tournament hosted by the Brave on Friday.
Reedsport swept Gold Beach and Coquille to finish the unbeaten league year — the team’s only two losses came to North Bend.
Coquille outlasted Bandon in five sets in the one semifinal while Reedsport was beating Gold Beach. Bandon beat Gold Beach in the third-place match.
Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said his team finished the season on a strong note.
“It was the best match of the year,” Hixenbaugh said. “They all played really well.
“It was fun to watch them peak at the right time.”
Hixenbaugh said Haylee Lent led the offense and Cassy Galan also had a strong match.
The team’s three seniors — Divinity Farris, Aubree Rohde and Cheyenne McCart also had strong final days.
Hixenbaugh said he was happy the team got to have a season after it was delayed in the fall.
“It’s a pretty close bunch,” he said.
Reedsport finished 11-2 overall.
Coquille rallied to beat Bandon after losing the first two sets 26-24 and 25-23. The Red Devils took the final three 25-17, 25-22, 15-9.
“We put a lot into coming back, therefore we didn’t have much left in the gas tank,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said of the match with Reedsport.
But she still gave the credit to the Brave.
“Reedsport played really well,” Grami said.
During the two matches, Drew Wilson had 32 assists, six kills and 16 digs, while fellow senior Ellie Ekelund had a great defensive day with 26 digs to go with nine kills and two blocks. Emily Cortez, the third of the team’s three seniors, had 21 digs.
Jessica Gisholt had seven aces against Bandon and 12 digs for the day.
“She was the spark plug we needed to get back in the match,” Grami said.
Hailey Combie had eight kills, three assists, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces for the day and Gabby McCrorey had 13 digs.
Brooklyn New, Reggie Gardner, Ashlynn Parmley, Reagan Krantz and Lily Thomas combined for 13 kills, six blocks and 13 digs.
Despite never being able to practice inside as a full squad because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Red Devils had a good year, finishing 5-5 overall between indoor and outdoor matches.
“Overall, for a season that we had a total of nine days together as a team, we did pretty good,” Grami said. “We will miss our seniors, who contributed a lot to the heart and soul to the team.”
BULLDOGS FINISH STRONG: North Bend’s season ended in a tournament at Crater High School, where the Bulldogs took the consolation crown to finish a year with just one loss.
The only loss came in the opener of the tournament against South Medford, a Class 6A school, in four sets.
“We played really well in spots, but couldn’t finish when we needed to,” North Bend coach Summer Sawyer said.
That put North Bend in the consolation bracket, where North Bend swept both Ashland and Grants Pass, another Class 6A school.
“We were able to end the season on a high note,” Sawyer said. “It was an awesome weekend of volleyball and the girls played great.”
Bridget Gould, Mya Massey and Adrianna Frank led the Bulldogs in their two wins, and seniors Randee Cunningham, Michelle Gochnour and Cali Davis “all played great final games,” Sawyer said.
North Bend finished with a 9-1 record.