volleyball
Coquille’s volleyball team remained perfect in the Far West League by beating visiting North Valley on Thursday and Lakeview on Saturday.

The Red Devils beat the Knights, 25-20, 25-14, 27-29, 27-25. The match with the Honkers also went four sets, with Coquille winning 27-25, 25-6, 18-25, 25-16.

