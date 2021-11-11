COQUILLE — Playing what coach David Thomason called his team’s best game of the year, Coquille shut out visiting Monroe 44-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Red Devils earned a quarterfinal game at home against Jefferson, which won at Knappa 12-6 in another first-round game.
Gunner Yates had four long touchdown runs and Coquille built up a 36-0 halftime lead with the defense complementing the performance by the offense.
“Gunner had 210 yards just on his four touchdown runs,” Thomason said. “The defense was awesome shutting down Monroe’s ground attack.
“It’s hard to single guys out on a night like that, though, because the whole team played great — offense, defense and special teams.”
Yates had scores of 59, 64, 42 and 43 yards and Brock Willis added a 65-yard touchdown run in the first half. Hayden Gederos scored the touchdown in the second half on an 8-yard run.
Now the Red Devils face a Jefferson team that lost to two teams Coquille has beaten — Oakland and Bandon — and gave up 34 points in a win over Monroe. But Thomason said the Red Devils won’t take the Lions lightly.
“We’ve got to put this one behind us and get ready for the next round,” he said. “Our mind set has to be that we’re playing the No. 1 team in the state every week, and this week is no different.”
Still, he is excited about the team’s prospects.
“We’re in a real good position right now,” Thomason said. “Quarterfinals at home. We need to stay focused on Jefferson so we can take advantage of where we are.
“And I know this team can do it.”