NORTH BEND — Coquille got its second straight dominant football playoff win and was quickly looking ahead to a huge challenge in the Class 2A semifinals.
The Red Devils beat Jefferson 48-8 at North Bend High School to set up a matchup this weekend with 2019 champion Heppner, which is on a 29-game win streak after its 40-0 win over Weston-McEwen on Saturday. The game will be played at noon Saturday at McMinnville High School, before a 5 p.m. contest between Estacada and Marist Catholic in the Class 4A semifinals.
“I’m more than excited,” said Coquille’s Gunner Yates. “It’s a great opportunity.”
Added Coquille coach David Thomason, “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best.”
While Heppner is on a win streak that dates back to a loss to Kennedy in the 2018 playoffs, Coquille has won all seven games it has played on the field this year (the Red Devils had a forfeit loss to Lakeview) and scored at least 40 points in the past six.
Heppner’s defense will provide a much bigger challenge for the Red Devils. The Mustangs have six shutouts this year and had three shutouts in their five wins during the spring season. Heppner also had six shutouts in the 2019 season, when they beat Kennedy 12-7 in the championship game.
The Mustangs likely haven’t seen a player with the speed of Yates, and Coquille’s offensive line has been efficient in the wing-T setting up Yates and Brock Willis for repeated big plays.
“They help us week in and week out,” Yates said of the line. “We couldn’t do anything without them.”
Yates had his longest run in his distinguished career as part of Coquille’s 42-point first half Friday.
After Hunter Layton intercepted a Jefferson pass at the 1-yard line, Yates went 99 yards on the next play for a score.
Coquille also had a fumble recovery by Grady Arriola deep in its own territory on the opening drive of the game by Jefferson. The turnovers are big, Yates said.
“It definitely helps us keep the momentum going,” he said. “It’s great for the guys.”
Thomason said the first stop helped set the tone for the game, since Coquille marched for its first touchdown.
“To go the entire distance of the field, that was definitely a big confidence builder,” he said.
The defense then proceeded to routinely stop the Lions, including an interception by Bo Messerle just before halftime. Tony Florez added an interception in the second half.
“Coach (Jake) Cochran is doing a heck of a job,” Thomason said of Coquille’s defensive coordinator.
Willis said the entire defense played well.
“It’s not one person — it’s all of us,” he said.
Jefferson avoided a shutout when quarterback Jace Aguilar hit Elijah Stelly for a late touchdown and Stelly added the conversion.
That was far too little with Coquille’s efficient offense.
While Yates and Willis both had big games, it was Yates on all the touchdowns in the first half — carries of 29, 72, 75, 4, 50 and the 99-yard gallop that broke Joe Harris’s school record of 95 yards. Yates finished with 358 yards on 11 carries.
Hayden Gederos scored Coquille’s other touchdown from 8 yards out to finish the first drive of the second half.
Thomason was cautious, however, that Coquille needs to play better in the semifinals.
“The last three games, we have had bad mistakes on our side of the field,” he said. “If we are playing Heppner, we can’t do that.”
Willis is excited Coquille is in the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
“Whatever comes at us, we are always going to try to do our best,” he said.