When Coquille meets Jefferson on Friday in the Class 2A football quarterfinals at North Bend High School, the Red Devils will face a Lions team coming off a historic playoff win.
Jefferson beat Knappa 12-6 in the opening round for the Lions first playoff win since 1965.
It also completed a dramatic turnaround for Jefferson, which went just 1-8 two years ago.
“It's huge,” third-year coach Kaleb Gilgan said in a story for OSAAtoday. “More than just the team, I think it's a big thing for the community. Over the last two years, I've seen the community get more involved.
“Our kids are ecstatic,” Gilgan said. “No matter how far we go in the playoffs, that's a big thing. I think they've got to enjoy the moment and notice that this program has come a long ways.”
Coquille, meanwhile, is in the playoffs for the 12th year in a row and has a chance to advance to the semifinals for the second time in that span (they also reached that round in 2016). The Red Devils’ last quarterfinal appearance ended with a home loss to Knappa in 2019 and Coquille also lost quarterfinal games in 2015 and 2017. The Red Devils are hoping to avoid a similar fate this week. Coquille beat Jefferson in the 2019 season and lost to the Lions in 2018.
This year, Jefferson lost to two teams Coquille has beaten — Bandon and Oakland — and also faced the Monroe squad Coquille shut out in the first round, beating the Dragons 44-34.
TIGERS REMATCH: Bandon’s foe in the quarterfinals Friday, Lakeview, also has had a resurgent season.
The Honkers went just 2-7 in the last complete season, 2019, and went 1-2 in the spring. But they beat the Tigers and everybody else they faced in league play this year — they didn’t face Coquille because the Red Devils were forced to forfeit the contest due to COVID-19 issues. The lone loss on the schedule was 30-27 at Sutherlin in a nonleague game.
Lakeview was in the quarterfinals in the 2018 season, losing to Monroe.
Bandon, meanwhile, earned its first playoff win since 2006 when the Tigers beat Oakland last week.
Lakeview won the first contest between the teams 26-20, one of three close losses for Bandon, which also lost by two points to Coquille and lost to Oakland in the regular-season finale when the junior varsity players were on the field the entire second half.
BOBCATS ON ROAD: Myrtle Point also is in the quarterfinals, for the Class 1A eight-man division, after beating Enterprise in the first round last Friday, ending the Bobcats’ own long playoff drought.
Myrtle Point faces No. 2 seed Powder Valley on Friday, when the Bobcats will try to contain an offensive powerhouse.
The Badgers beat Perrydale 70-34 in their playoff opener and have scored more than 40 points in almost all their games. One notable exception was a 38-0 loss to top-ranked Adrian.