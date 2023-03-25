Luke Rector

Luke Rector

 Contributed Photo

Luke Rector of North Bend won the annual Run of Two Cities, held recently in Coos Bay and North Bend, with a time of 46 minutes and 23 seconds for the challenging 10-kilometer course.

Tim Hyatt was second in 53:08.



