Luke Rector of North Bend won the annual Run of Two Cities, held recently in Coos Bay and North Bend, with a time of 46 minutes and 23 seconds for the challenging 10-kilometer course.
Tim Hyatt was second in 53:08.
Haley Moses was the first female finisher (and fifth overall) in 56:59, followed by Jennifer Dungee in 1:09:22.
Jerry Roberts won the 5-kilometer race in 23:41, followed by Riley Mullanix, the top female finisher, in 26:49. Tyson Bradford was second among male runners in 27:46 and Sara Buskerud second among females in 30:05.
A total of 10 runners took part in the 10K and 36 runners and walkers in the 5K.
Upcoming Races
Next up on the South Coast Running Club schedule is the annual Salmon Creek Run in Powers on Saturday, April 1.
The race begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Second and Hemlock and events include 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances, both on paved and gravel roads and with some hills.
There is no fee to participate in the race, but donations will be accepted and go to the Powers cross country and track teams.
People can sign up in advance on the South Coast Running Club website (www.southcoastrunningclub.org) or the morning of the race.
Following the Salmon Creek Run is the annual Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay and Laverne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay on Saturday, April 22.
Registration for those events is online only at www.southcoastrunningclub.org and the sign-up deadline is April 3.
The run relay is a 68-mile venture over the historic Coos Bay Wagon Road, for teams of five or more runners with a staggered start in Roseburg. Teams must have five or fewer runners to be considered for awards.
The 24-mile walk relay is for teams of up to four participants and starts at Laverne County Park near Fairview.
For information on the race or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Run of Two Cities results
10 Kilometers
1. Luke Rector, 46:23; 2. Tim Hyatt, 53:08; 3. A. Pedrini, 54:58; 4. Kent Sharman, 56:31; 5. Haley Moses, 56:59; 6. John Greif, 57:23; 7. David Leslie, 57:46; 8. Mike Westlake, 59:13; 9. Dan Robertson, 1:03:17; 10. Jennifer Dungee, 1:09:22.
5 Kilometers
1. Jerry Roberts, 23:41; 2. Riley Mullanix, 26:49; 3. Tyson Bradford, 27:46; 4. Ron Hansen, 29:21; 5. W. Holland, 30:04; 6. Sara Buskerud, 30:05; 7. Chephren Sinko, 31:26; 8. Nicole Storbeck, 32:34; 9. Jill Davidson, 32:38; 10. Liza Holland, 33:55; 11. Macy Curnow, 34:39; 12. Jennifer Knight, 36:20; 13. Nora Rector, 36:43; 14. Leah Rector, 36:43; 15. Tiffany Hubbard, 36:50; 16. J. Warner, 38:17; 17. C. Warner, 39:12; 18. Thomas Morales, 39:35; 19. Jason Warner, 39:45; 20. Jeff Conboy, 40:45; 21. Julian Liga, 41:54; 22. Talitha Batty, 41:57; 23. Chris LIga, 41:59; 24. Jim Clarke, 42:25; 25. K. Lper, 47:31; 26. Jessie Loper, 47:31; 27. C. Warner, 48:20; 28. Ali Mageehon, 48:24; 29. Anna Warner, 49:51; 30. Cindi Corrie, 54:14; 31. Janet Farr, 59:49; 32. Jay Farr, 59:49; 33. Tony Luckovich, 1:01:25; 34. Sherry Ness, 1:01:26; 35. Joan Kendrick, 1:01:54; 36. Anne Hobson, 1:01:55.