Luke Rector raced to a victory in the White Cedar Days run at Powers on Saturday, covering the 10-kilometer course in 44 minutes and 35 seconds.
The race followed the traditional course that starts at Elk Creek Falls outside of town and finishes in the community after being held on alternate routes in recent years.
The race was part of the city’s annual White Cedar Days festival.
Emilie Martinez was the fastest female finisher in the 10K, crossing the line in 46:29.
Eljah Cellura was fastest in the 5-kilometer run in 19:14, while Lexie Jones-Ortega was quickest among female runners in 23:38.
Two youngsters participated in the 12-and-under 1.5ish-kilometer run, with Conrad Brown finishing in 8:51 to edge Zechariah Pedrick (8:55).
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
Under-25 — 1. Emilie Martinez, 46:29; 2. Rebeckah McCall, 1:14:07. 25-49 —1. Jenna Forty, 50:07; 2. Marie Richards, 1:01:36; 3. Christine Smith, 1:01:37; 4. Kaylie Parrish, 1:13:56.
MALE
25-49 — 1. Luke Rector, 44:35; 2. Russell Crochetiere, 47:31; 3. Gabe Shorb, time na. 50-and-over — 1. Brian Hane, 48:54; 2. John Gunther, 54:06; 3. Chad Brown, 1:00:40; 4. David Kranick, 1:14:53.
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
Under-25 — 1. Nora Rector, 40:17; 2. Darian Wilson, 44:24. 25-49 — 1. Lexie Jones-Ortega, 23:38; 2. Kellianne Hitner, 25:32; 3. Julie McCoy, 28:36; 4. Leah Rector, 40:17; 5. Mindi Wilson, 44:23. 50-and-over — 1. Edrie LaVoie, 45:42; 2. Debra Stallard, 1:07:32; 3. Katie Sweet, 1:07:34.
MALE
Under-25 — 1. Elijah Cellura, 19:14; 2. Wyatt Richards, 23:01; 3. Benny Brown, 28:34; 4. Julien Temps, 44:45. 25-49 — 1. Nathan Smith, 25:16; 2. Tate Mawson, 26:02; 3. Tank Parrish, 29:00. 50-and-over — 1. Don Robertson, 40:17.