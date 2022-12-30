Severn Quinn of Bandon tied for second in the Oregon Golf Association’s junior winter series tournament at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Dec. 18.
Quinn, competing in the boys 14-15 age group, shot a 2-under par 70 on the resort’s Sheep Ranch course, finishing one shot behind Davis Hartwell of Klamath Falls.
Carson Krauss of Grants Pass and Michael Flaherty of Wilsonville also finished at 70.
Peyton Simonds of Bandon tied for seventh in the event with a score of 76.
In the Boys 12-13 division, played from the same tees on Sheep Ranch, Jackson Simonds of Bandon finished seventh with a score of 85. Dacoda Becker-Matz of Coos Bay was 10th with a total of 100.
Moses Haddad of Lake Oswego won the event with a 5-over 77.
The event also included a 16-18 boys division contested on Pacific Dunes and Girls 12-14 and 15-18 divisions contested on the Bandon Dunes course, as well as nine-hole divisions for boys and girls ages 10-11 and 8-9. None of those divisions included local golfers.
The day before the tournament, many of the juniors participated in an Adult/Child Four Ball competition on the Sheep Ranch, Old Macdonald and Bandon Trails courses.
Peyton Simonds and his mom, Marie, tied for first on the Bandon Trails course with a score of 67 (4-under). They tied Nathan Pai and Michael Pai.
Jackson Simonds and his dad, Jeff, tied for fifth on the Old Macdonald course with a score of 70 (1-under par).
Dacoda Becker-Matz and Brandon Matz finished 26th at Sheep Ranch with a score of 47 for nine holes.