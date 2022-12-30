Bandon Preserve

The ninth hole at Bandon Preserve is one of several scenic holes with ocean views on the 13-hole par-3 course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. 

 John Gunther, The World

Severn Quinn of Bandon tied for second in the Oregon Golf Association’s junior winter series tournament at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Dec. 18.

Quinn, competing in the boys 14-15 age group, shot a 2-under par 70 on the resort’s Sheep Ranch course, finishing one shot behind Davis Hartwell of Klamath Falls.



Email Newsletters