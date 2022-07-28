BANDON — The 74th U.S. Junior Amateur is down to the final eight players after two rounds Thursday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Defending champion Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala., is among the golfers still alive, as is Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif.
But the group does not include the medalist from qualifying, Keaton Vo of Austin Texas. Vo fell to No. 16 seed John Broderick of Wellesley, Mass., when the two players tied the final nine holes. Broderick’s birdie on the par-5 ninth hole was the difference in his 1-up win.
Vo had a chance to tie the match on the 17th, but left his 8-foot birdie putt just short.
On the par-5 18th, Broderick’s second shot landed in a bunker just short of the green, while Vo was short and left. Broderick won the match with a brilliant shot from the sand that almost went in, stopping next to the cup for a conceded birdie. When Vo wasn’t able to make his putt from the front of the green, the match was over.
No. 3 seed Grant Lester of Washington, D.C., also went down Thursday morning. Dunlap beat Lester 3 and 2 to advance to the round of 16.
The final player from the Northwest, Akshay Anand of Issaquah, Wash., also lost in the round of 32 in a match that was never close. Luke Clanton of Miami Lakes, Fla., won five of the first seven holes and beat Anand 5 and 4.
In the longest match of the morning, William Love of Atlanta came from two holes down to tie Christiaan Maas of South Africa on the 18th hole with a birdie and ultimately won the match with another birdie on the 21st hole.
After a lunch break, the players were back on the course for their third-round matches and both Broderick and Love saw their run in the tournament end.
Broderick wasn’t able to sustain his momentum from the morning, as Wenyi Ding of the People’s Republic of China won four of the first seven holes and was in control the rest of the way in a 5 and 3 win.
Love, meanwhile, fell to Dunlap 1-up when he wasn’t able to duplicate his birdie on 18 from the morning round, his 4-foot putt lipping out.
Potter beat his southern California high school teammate Caden Pickens 7 and 5, winning seven of the first nine holes in a stretch he played in 4-under.
Potter is one of three semifinalists from last year’s tournament still alive in the quarterfinals, along with Dunlap and Clanton, who rallied from a pair of two-hole deficits to beat Johnnie Clark of Mesa, Ariz. Clanton wrapped up his 3 and 1 victory with birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.
Also in the quarterfinals Friday morning is Eric Lee, who beat fellow southern California player Jack Cantlay, the younger brother of PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay, 2 and 1.
Jeffrey Guan of Australia had eight birdies in the first 13 holes during his 5 and 4 win over Charlie Palmer of Phoenix, Ariz.
Caleb Surratt, who reached the quarterfinals last year, beat Ethan Fang of Plano, Texas, 7 and 5 in his third-round match while Preston Stout of Dallas topped Joshua Koo of Cerritos, Calif., 3 and 2.
The quarterfinals begin at 7 a.m. Friday with a match between Ding and Potter, who also competed in the 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes. Lee and Guan follow at 7:12 a.m., with Surratt and Stout teeing off at 7:24 and Dunlap and Clanton hitting their first tee shots at 7:36. The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 1:08 p.m.
The Golf Channel will provide live coverage from 3 to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.