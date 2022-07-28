BANDON — The 74th U.S. Junior Amateur is down to the final eight players after two rounds Thursday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

Defending champion Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala., is among the golfers still alive, as is Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters