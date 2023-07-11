Six members of the Prefontaine Track Club combined to win a total of seven state titles (one in a relay) during the recent USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympics Championships at Silke Field in Springfield.
Kaiicen Turner won two individual titles and also was part of the relay championship, all in the 9-10 age group.
Turner won the 100 meter dash with a personal best time of 15.09 seconds and also took the long jump with another best, 3.80 meters (12 feet, 5 ½ inches).
Turner teamed with Weston McCord and twins Logan and Cooper Vinyard to win the 4x100 relay in a time of 1:02.90.
In the same age group, Myles Ainsworth won the high jump, sharing the title with an athlete from Tigard, both clearing 1.2 meters (3-11 ¼).
The other state champion was Easton Vinyard, who won the 8-and-under girls 100 meters in a new best time of 16.46. Easton also won the 200 meters with another new best, 35.31. And she finished second in the long jump, leaping a new best 2.89 meters (9-5 ¾).
Those athletes were joined by several others who had strong finishes, including a number who finished in the top three of their events to earn medals.
Cooper and Logan Vinyard tied for third place in the high jump, clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼). Logan also was third in the long jump with a leap of 3.67 meters (12-0 ½). McCord was fifth with a jump of 3.56 (11-8 ¼), Cooper seventh at 3.48 (11-5) and Ainsworth eighth at 3.23 (10-7 ¼).
McCord was third in the 100 meters in a new best 15.18.
Paige Johnson finished second in the girls high jump in the 9-10 age group, clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼). She also was third in the long jump with a leap of 3.43 meters (11-3) and seventh in the 200 (33.62).
Angelo Pedrini earned a trio of third-place finishes in the distance races in the 11-12 age group, running 5:24.00 in the 1,500 meters, 11:22.89 in the 3,000 and 2:38.17 in the 800.
Running in the 13-14 division, Addison Horning placed fourth in the 1,500 (5:22.80) and third in the 3,000 (11:33.57), a new best.
Annika Karow finished third in the 8-and-under 800 meters with a new best 3:39.49.
The club also had a number of placers in the 17-18 age group in the pole vault.
Jonathan Parks was second in the men’s division with a clearance of 4.65 meters (15-3), while Brody Justice was fifth at 4.20 (13-9 ¼) and Danner Wilson seventh at 4.05 (13-3 ½).
In the women’s division, Reagan Krantz was third, getting over 3.20 (10-6) while Roxy Day was fourth at 2.90 (9-6 ¼) and Abby Woodruff sixth at 2.75 (9-0 ¼). Drew Hood was 1oty at 2.30 (7-6 ½).
Daphne Scriven placed third in the same age group in the shot put with an effort of 10.60 (34-9 ½) and fourth in the discus with a throw of 32.56 (106-5).
In the 15-16 age group, Miles Baxter was fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 11.68 (38-4) and sixth in the long jump at 5.71 (18-9). He placed third in the high jump, clearing 1.7 (5-7).
In the 13-14 age group, Nicoya Pruess was fourth in the shot put with an effort of 8.84 (29-0) and Clayton Mill was sixth at 6.97 (22-10 ½). Pruess also was fifth in the 400 (59.42) and Mill was fifth in the discus with a throw of 19.65 (64-6).
Giovanni Pedrini placed fifth in the 100 in the 8-and-under boys division (16.95) and fourth in the 200 (36.39). He was fifth in the turbo javelin with an effort of 12.59 (41-4). Myra Moore was fifth in the girls turbo javelin for the age group with an effort of 4.59 (15-1). Dacoda Becker-Matz was third in the 13-414 javelin with a throw of 30.02 (98-6).
Tianna Beetham was sixth in the 100 in the 11-12 age group (14.63). Paige Johnson was eighth in the 200 in the 9-10 age group (34.67).
Tanner Qualman was seventh in the boys 400 for the 8-and-under age group (1:37.10) and fourth in the 1,500 (7:13.20). Kendall Qualman was sixth in the girls 3,000 for the 11-12 age group in 13:46.31.
Those not finishing in the top eight in their events included:
Karow 15th (21.30) and Myra Moore 18th (23.30) in the 8-and-under 100; Karow ninth in the 400 (1:44.71); Moore 14th in the long jump at 1.47 (4-10); Baxter 22nd in the 15-16 boys 100 (12.30); Beetham 10th in the 200 (30.51); Pruess 11th (26.48) and Conner Cain 19th (27.55) in the 13-14 boys 200; Kendall Qualman 14th in the 11-12 girls 1,500 (6:43.40); and Cain, who did not clear a height in the high jump.
Several athletes went on to compete in the regional championships at Mount Hood Community College. Results will be included in next week’s The World.