Pre Track Club winning relay

From Left, Kaiicen Turner, Logan Vinyard, Cooper Vinyard and Weston McCord combined to win the 4x100 relay. Below left, Below right, Easton Vinyard won both the 100 and 200 in her age group and also was second in the long jump.

 Contributed photo

Six members of the Prefontaine Track Club combined to win a total of seven state titles (one in a relay) during the recent USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympics Championships at Silke Field in Springfield.

Kaiicen Turner won two individual titles and also was part of the relay championship, all in the 9-10 age group.

Myles Ainsworth

Myles Ainsworth was champion in the high jump.
Easton Vinyard

Easton Vinyard
2
0
0
0
0





Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters