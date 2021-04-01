The Prefontaine Memorial Run will be back this fall after it was not held in 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 41st annual run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18. It is slated for a 10:05 a.m. start, though race officials might use a staggered start if the pandemic is still an issue.
Runners can sign up for the race now through www.prefontainerun.com.
The 10,000-meter run covers one of the favorite training routs of famed Marshfield High School graduate Steve Prefontaine and traditionally has been one of the centerpiece events of the Bay Area Fun Festival, which also was canceled last fall.
The Prefontaine Memorial Committee has been discussing scenarios with Eclectic Edge Racing, which manages the race, and is confident the 2021 race can be conducted safely.
If by September the committee feels the race cannot be held using its traditional group start, a staggered start scenario will be used, with 10-kilometer and 2-mile runners and walkers starting individually every 10 to 15 seconds within windows of time that will be assigned in advance of the race.
A stand-alone 5-kilometer high school race also will be held, starting at 9:45 a.m. That event will have a staggered start, with teams being sent off in alphabetical order one minute apart.
Since the race switched to a chip timing system with Eclectic Edge Racing a few years ago, accurate race times can be recorded no matter when individuals or groups start.
Awards again will be presented in five-year age groups for the 10K, with the top three finishers in each age group receiving awards. The awards ceremony will be held adjacent to the finish line on Prefontaine Track at Pete Susick Stadium on the Marshfield campus. If officials decide to hold a staggered start for the race, awards will be mailed to recipients, rather than holding an awards ceremony.
The top three individual finishers and top three boys and girls teams for the high school race also will receive awards.
The 2021 Prefontaine Memorial Run has been designated as the Road Runners Club of America National Championship 10K race. RRCA championship medals will be presented to the top overall winner, masters, grandmasters and senior grandmasters finishers for both men and women.
The entry fee is $35 if made prior to Sept. 15 and $45 after that date. High school teams will register through athletic.net. For runners 18 and under competing in the 10K or 2-mile fun run, the fee is $15.
A race T-shirt is included in the entry fee.
For more information or past race results, visit www.prefontainerun.com.