Pre run

Manuel Finley makes his way toward the finish line to win the Prefontaine Memorial Run last year.

 Photo contributed by Tom Hutton

People can sign up online for the 42nd annual Prefontaine Memorial Run, scheduled for Sept. 16.

The 10,000-meter run begins at 10:05 a.m. in downtown Coos Bay and has a special designation.

