People can sign up online for the 42nd annual Prefontaine Memorial Run, scheduled for Sept. 16.
The 10,000-meter run begins at 10:05 a.m. in downtown Coos Bay and has a special designation.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
People can sign up online for the 42nd annual Prefontaine Memorial Run, scheduled for Sept. 16.
The 10,000-meter run begins at 10:05 a.m. in downtown Coos Bay and has a special designation.
After hosting the state and regional Road Runners Club of America championships in recent years, this year’s event is the RRCA National Championship 10K race.
A stand-alone high school competition begins at 9:45 a.m., with high schoolers competing at a distance of 5,000 meters.
The day also includes a 2-mile fun walk held in conjunction with the 10K for people who don’t want to run or walk the entire distance.
Awards for the 10K will be presented in five-year age groups, with the top three in each age group being honored.
The top three boys and girls individuals and teams from the high school event also will be honored.
Road Runners Club of America championship awards will be posted to the top male and female finishers in the following divisions: Open, Masters (40 and over), Grand Masters (50 and over) and Senior Grand Masters (60 and over).
All awards will be presented adjacent to the finish line at Prefontaine Track in Marshfield High School’s Pete Susick Stadium.
The entry fee for participants in the 10K and the fun walk is $40 for people 19 and older and $20 for runners 18 and under who sign up by Sept. 13. It increases to $50 for runners 19 or older who sign up between Sept. 14 and race day.
People can register in advance online at the Prefontaine Run website, www.prefontainerun.net.
For people without access to a computer, paper applications are available at the Coos Bay Visitor’s Information Center, Wild River Running Store in downtown Coos Bay and Farr’s Hardware in Coos Bay.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.