Pre run is back

The Prefontaine Memorial Run will return to Coos Bay next weekend and will serve as a national championship 10K run.

 File photos

The annual Prefontaine Memorial Run is next weekend, and it has a national flavor this year after the two previous events were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event that honors the late Marshfield graduate and running legend Steve Prefontaine starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. It is the 42nd year for the race, which begins in downtown Coos Bay and finishes on Steve Prefontaine Track at Marshfield High School’s Pete Susick Stadium.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters