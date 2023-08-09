The Prefontaine Track Club had one placer on the final day of the Junior Olympics National Meet in Eugene, and club coach Jon Vinyard came away happy with the team’s performance and growth through the summer season.
“What an opportunity for these young men and women,” Vinyard said of the national meet. ”Each one earned their way with hard work and dedication, starting back in the beginning of spring.
“And Hayward Field, there is no better place to compete. I can’t say enough about the work ethic of these athletes for choosing to dedicate their time and effort on a sport this summer instead of relaxing. It will pay dividends for them in the long run.”
On the final day, Jonathan Parks placed eighth in the pole vault for the men’s division (17 and 18 years old) and Danner Wilson was 11th. Parks cleared 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) to earn a spot on the podium. Wilson got over the bar at 4.25 meters (13-11 ¼).
Paige Johnson had the next highest finish for the team, placing 16th in the girls 9-10 long jump with a leap of 3.72 meters (12 feet, 2 ½ inches).
In the boys 9-10 long jump, four Pre Track Club athletes participated. Kaiicen Turner was 42nd with a leap of 3.52 meters (11-6 ¾). Logan Vinyard was 57th at 3.27 meters (10-8 ¾), just ahead of Weston McCord, who was 59th at 3.24 (10-7 ¾) and Cooper Vinyard, who was 62nd at 3.18 (10-5 ¼).
The other club member to compete on the final day was Clayton Mill, who placed 54th in the discus in the 13-14 age group with a throw of 23.39 meters (76-9).
The team finished the meet with three athletes in addition to Parks placing in the top eight in their events, led by Johnson, who had the best individual finish and also placed in two events.
She was fifth in the high jump, clearing 1.23 meters (4 feet, ½ inch). Johnson also placed eighth in the triathlon, which included the high jump, shot put and 200 meters.
In that competition, she cleared 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼) in the high jump, had a time of 34.03 seconds in the 200 and had a throw of 6.07 meters (19-11) in the shot put.
The other two placers also were in the high jump.
Cooper Vinyard was sixth in the high jump, clearing 1.21 meters (3-11 ½) while Miles Baxter placed sixth in the 15-16 age group in the high jump by clearing 1.8 meters (5-10 ¾).
A total of 15 athletes from the club competed in 28 events at the national meet. Others who competed earlier in the week included Easton Vinyard, Annika Karow, Myles Ainsworth, Dacoda Becker-Matz and Myra Moore.
“What courage it takes to go outside your comfort zone and compete against other athletes from around the United States,” Jon Vinyard said. “As a coach, you want your athletes to compete against the very best. USATF Junior Olympics allows this to happen, and we are grateful to be a part of it. I believe many of these athletes have developed a lifelong love for the sport of track and field.”
For most, it was a new opportunity to compete at an elite level.
“It was the first time for many of these kids to compete at such a large event with tremendously talented athletes from around the nation,” Vinyard said. “Each athlete handled the big stage pretty well. Obviously, every Prefontaine Track Club athlete wanted to go and perform at their very best. And I wholeheartedly believe they did.
“The national meet produced many personal bests for our competitors this year. For others, it was a harsh reality and a dose of humble pie, teaching lessons each athlete can grow from moving forward.”
Pre Track Club athletes who qualified for the national meet, but did not compete included distance runners Angelo Pedrini and Addison Horning, thrower Daphne Scriven and pole vaulter Abby Woodruff.
The national meet completed a good summer for the team.
“This year, we had a record number of athletes sign up for the Prefontaine Track Club,” Jon Vinyard said. “What a joy it was to see so many athletes working hard to improve their craft.
“Overall, what a wonderful experience and opportunity our athletes were able to be part of, and so close to home. My hope is that our club continues to grow. There is a place for anyone who wants to compete.”
Vinyard also expressed appreciation to the others who helped with the team.
“I want to thank the Prefontaine Track Club and all the volunteer coaches for their efforts preparing the athletes as well as the quality mentoring and leadership on display for our young student athletes here in Coos County,” he said. “It wouldn’t be possible without them.”