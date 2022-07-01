Seven members of the Prefontaine Track Club qualified for the Northwest Regionals in the Junior Olympics program with their finishes at the recent Oregon State Meet at Barlow High School in Gresham.
In addition, Bandon athlete Hunter Angove won a state pole vault title as an unattached athlete to also qualify for the regional meet, scheduled for July 7-9 at Richland, Wash. The top eight finishers in each event at the regional meet qualify for the national championships in Sacramento, Calif., July 25-31.
Pre Track Club’s Addison Horning was a double-winner in the state meet, taking both the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters in the 11-12 age group for girls. Her winning time in the 1,500 was 5 minutes, 25.03 seconds. In the 3,000, she finished in 11:40.38.
Cooper Vinyard and Logan Vinyard, a pair of 8-year-old twin boys, qualified in two events each in the 8-and-under age group.
Logan won the long jump with a leap of 2.93 meters (9 feet, 7 ½ inches) Cooper was second with an effort of 2.76 meters (9-0 ¾). In the 100 meters, Cooper was fourth in 18.93 seconds and Logan was fifth in 18.95.
Roxy Day placed second in the girls pole vault for the 15-16 age group, clearing 2.9 meters (9 feet, 6 ¼ inches). Reagan Krantz was fourth in the women’s 17-18 age group in the same event, clearing 2.60 meters (8-6 ¼).
Kendall Qualman was fourth in the 1,500 in the 9-10 age group with a time of 6:57.74.
Angelo Pedrini was sixth in the 3,000 in the boys 11-12 age group with a time of 12:15.51. In the 1,500, he was eighth in 5:34.19. Ace Mead, competing in the same race, was 10th in 6:19.23.
Bryleigh Mead came up just short of qualifying in the 13-14 girls 3,000, placing ninth with a time of 12:10.30. She was 12th in the 1,500 in 5:33.88.
Angove, meanwhile, continued a recent win streak with his state title in the men’s 17-18 pole vault. The recently graduated Bandon athlete who earlier won his second Class 2A state title in the event and then won a division in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, set a new best by clearing 4.8 meters (15 feet, 9 inches).