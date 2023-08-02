Cooper Vinyard competes in the high jump

Cooper Vinyard competes in the high jump at the regional meet. He placed sixth in the Junior Olympics National Finals at Hayward Field in Eugene.

 Contributed Photo

Members of the Prefontaine Track Club shined in the high jump during the Junior Olympics National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene this week.

Paige Johnson, Cooper Vinyard and Miles Baxter all finished in the top six in the event in their respective age groups, the best finishes by club members through the first six days of the national meet.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters