Members of the Prefontaine Track Club shined in the high jump during the Junior Olympics National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene this week.
Paige Johnson, Cooper Vinyard and Miles Baxter all finished in the top six in the event in their respective age groups, the best finishes by club members through the first six days of the national meet.
Several were in action Sunday (results were not available by press time).
Johnson was fifth in the girls 9-10 age group, clearing 1.23 meters (4 feet, ½ inch).
Vinyard was sixth in the boys 9-10 division, clearing 1.21 meters (3-11 ½). Myles Ainsworth was 11th in the same age group clearing 1.16 meters (3-9 ½) while Logan Vinyard failed to clear his opening height.
Competing in the 15-16 age group, Baxter placed sixth by clearing 1.8 meters (5-10 ¾).
Baxter also was 46th in the triple jump with a distance of 11.77 meters (38-4 ¼) and 52nd in the long jump at 5.65 meters (18-6 ½).
Johnson, meanwhile, added a top-eight finish in the triathlon, which included the high jump, shot put and 200 meters. She was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 6.07 meters (19-11), seventh in the high jump clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼) and 16th in the 200 with a time of 34.03 seconds.
Her point total for the three events was 780 points. Johnson still had the long jump on Sunday in her busy week and placed 62nd in the open 200 with a time of 34.30.
Reagan Krantz placed 22nd in the women’s 17-18 pole vault with a clearance at 3.18 meters (10-5 ¼).
Also in the field events, Myra Moore was 42nd in the girls 8 and under turbo javelin with a throw of 5.58 meters (18-3).
Dacoda Baker-Matz was 45th in the 13-14 boys javelin with a throw of 27.57 meters (90-5).
Easton Vinyard was 29th in the girls 8-and-under long jump with a leap of 2.98 meters (9-9 ½). She also was 46th in the 100 in 16.44 seconds and 57th in the 200 in 35.32 seconds.
In the boys 9-10 100, Kaiicen Turner was 62nd in 15.60 seconds and Weston McCord was 65th in 16.30. They also combined with Logan and Cooper Vinyard to place 32nd in the 4x100 relay in 1:02.79.
Annika Karow was 40th in the girls 8-and under 800 meters in 3:40.77. She also competed in the 400 but was disqualified.
A number of members of the track club qualified for the meet with their strong finishes in the regional meet, but did not compete.