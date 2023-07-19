Pre Track Club athletes take regional crowns

The Prefontaine Track Club had several regional champions and qualified a number of athletes for the upcoming Junior Olympics national meet, which will be held this year at Hayward Field in Eugene starting July 24.
The regional meet was at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and because the Pacific Northwest is host for the national meet, the top eight finishers in each event qualified for the nationals.
Easton Vinyard captured a trio of titles in the 8-and-under girls division, winning the 100 meters in 16.36 seconds, the 200 in 34.64 and the long jump with a leap of 3.02 meters (9 feet, 11 inches), all personal bests.
Paige Johnson was a double-winner in the girls 9-10 division, winning the high jump by clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼) and also winning the triathlon, which combines three events (the 200, long jump and shot put). She also placed fourth in the long jump with a new best 3.69 meters (12-1 ¼) and was sixth in the 200 (33.36).
Miles Baxter won the 15-16 high jump by getting over the bar at 1.85 meters (6-0 ¾), a new best. He also was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.56 meters (18-3) and fifth in the triple jump at 11.37 meters (37-3 ¾).
The quartet of Kaiicen Turner, Logan Vinyard, Cooper Vinyard and Weston McCord improved on their best time to win the 4x100 relay in the 9-10 age group with a time of 1:02.45.
Cooper Vinyard also won the 9-10 high jump by clearing 1.20 meters (3-11 ¼). He finished sixth in the long jump with a mark of 3.25 meters (10-8).
Logan Vinyard was third in the long jump with a mark of 3.55 meters (11-7 ¾) and fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼).
Turner was second in the long jump with a leap of 3.60 meters (11-9 ¾) and fourth in the 100 in 15.25 seconds.
McCord was fifth in the 100 (15.73) and the long jump with a leap of 3.27 meters (10-8 ¾).
Also in the 9-10 age group, Myles Ainsworth was third in the high jump, clearing 1.15 meters (3-9 ¼) and ninth in the long jump with a jump of 2.87 meters (9-5).
In the girls pole vault for the 17-18 division, Abby Woodruff and Reagan Krantz tied for second, clearing 3.10 meters (10-2). In the same age group for boys, Jonathan Parks was second at 4.55 meters 914-11) and Danner Wilson placed fifth getting over 4.10 meters (13-5 ¼).
Addison Horning was second in the 3,000 (11:24.56) and third in the 1,500 (5:28.60) in the girls 13-14 age group.
Angelo Pedrini placed third in the 1,500 (5:15.11), third in the 3,000 (11:17.60) and fourth in the 800 (2:33.60) in the boys 11-12 age group.
Annika Karow was fourth in the 800 (3:32.22), seventh in the 400 (1:38.49) and 13th in the 100 (20.23) in the girls 8-and-under age group.
Daphne Scriven was fifth in the discus in the 17-18 age group with a toss of 34.73 meters (113-11) and also took third in the shot put with an effort of 10.97 meters (36-0).
Myra Moore was fifth in the turbo javelin for the girls 8-and-under age group with a throw of 4.98 meters (16-4). She also was ninth in the long jump with a leap of 1.53 meters (5-0 ¼).
Dacoda Becker-Matz was sixth in the javelin in the 13-14 age group with a throw of 25.44 meters (83-5).
Clayton Mill placed seventh in the boys discus in the 13-14 division with a throw of 19.05 meters (62-6) and was eighth in the shot put with a throw of 6.80 meters (22-3 ¾).
Conner Cain was 10th in the 400 for the 13-14 age group in 1:02.56.