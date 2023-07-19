Pre Track Club athletes take regional crowns

Paige Johnson and Miles Baxter

 Contributed Photos

The Prefontaine Track Club had several regional champions and qualified a number of athletes for the upcoming Junior Olympics national meet, which will be held this year at Hayward Field in Eugene starting July 24.

The regional meet was at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and because the Pacific Northwest is host for the national meet, the top eight finishers in each event qualified for the nationals.

Paige Johnson

Paige Johnson won two gold medals in the gilrs 9-10 division, taking the high jump and the triathlon.
Miles Baxter

Miles Baxter won a gold in the high jump while placing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.
