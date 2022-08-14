Prefontaine Memorial Run
John Gunther

For the third time, the Prefontaine Memorial Run has been named the national championship 10-kilometer race for the Road Runners Club of America.

The race previously was designated the championship 10K in both 2020 and 2021 and subsequently canceled each year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

