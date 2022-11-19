Winter practice started this week for high school sports in Oregon as athletes in basketball, wrestling and swimming gear up for their upcoming seasons.
Winter also is the championship season for cheer and dance teams, though they were in action during the fall as well.
While practices started Monday, the first date teams can be in competition is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Marshfield’s boys and girls basketball teams will host Douglas on the opening day while North Bend is at Siuslaw the same day.
Bandon and Myrtle Point start the season against each other in Myrtle Point on Nov. 30. Pacific hosts Camas Valley on Nov. 30 and then Powers for a nonleague game on Dec. 2, the first game of the season for the Cruisers boys (the Powers girls play Dec. 1 at home against Glendale).
Coquille’s first action comes in the teams’ annual home tournament, the Winter Lake Classic on Dec. 2 and 3 when the Red Devils will play Toledo and Bandon (the Tigers face Siuslaw the first night). Reedsport also sees its first action on Dec. 2, at Camas Valley.
Marshfield and North Bend’s wrestling teams begins their season in California when the Pirates compete in the Battle at the Border hosted by Del Norte on Dec. 3. Coquille, which has a cooperative agreement with Bandon this year, competes the same day at the Dan Vidlak Invitational at Hidden Valley. Reedsport is at the Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament at Harrisburg on Dec. 2 and Myrtle Point will join most of the other South Coast teams at North Bend’s Coast Classic Dec. 9-10.
Swimming schedules have not yet been posted.