The state basketball tournaments are this weekend and next, but spring sports are quickly approaching as well for high schools in Oregon.
The first official day for spring practices was Monday and the first contests can be held on Monday, March 14.
Athletes for the spring sports of baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis are busy at work already preparing for those seasons, and many will jump right into the action the first week contests can be held.
Marshfield and North Bend begin the baseball and softball seasons against each other on March 14, with the baseball teams playing at North Bend’s Clyde Allen Field and the softball teams playing at Marshfield’s ESD field.
Also on the first day, Bandon’s baseball team is at Brookings-Harbor, with the Tigers hosting the Bruins in softball. Coquille’s baseball and softball teams both head to Glide the same day.
Myrtle Point’s baseball and softball teams host Riddle on March 15 and Reedsport’s squads travel to Brookings-Harbor on March 16.
Bandon and Coquille will open the track season on March 15 in Medford for the Crusader Relays. Myrtle Point and Powers will be in Brookings for the Brookings-Harbor Icebreaker meet the next day and North Bend will be among schools at the Coos Bay Icebreaker along with host Marshfield on March 17 on Steve Prefontaine Track. The Siuslaw Icebreaker meet will be the same day in Florence.
The tennis seasons for Marshfield and North Bend’s girls open March 15 and 17 against Junction City.
The North Bend boys and girls golf teams and Marshfield’s girls will be in Grants Pass for a meet at Dutcher Creek on March at while several of the area’s boys teams will be in events at Bandon Trails on March 17 and Bandon Crossings on March 18.
The final winter sports event also is March 18, when Marshfield’s dance team, The Upbeats, competes in the state championships at Oregon City High School.