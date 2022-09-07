volleyball
Powers opened the Skyline League volleyball season with a four-set win at Elkton on Friday, following the football team’s win over the Elks. The Cruisers won 28-26, 11-25, 25-19, 25-22.

The Cruisers improved to 4-2 on the season overall, also having beaten Glide while losing to Bandon in a pair of five-set matches at Bandon on Thursday. Powers beat Glide 25-21, 18-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-9. The Cruisers came up short against the Tigers 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8.

