Powers opened the Skyline League volleyball season with a four-set win at Elkton on Friday, following the football team’s win over the Elks. The Cruisers won 28-26, 11-25, 25-19, 25-22.
The Cruisers improved to 4-2 on the season overall, also having beaten Glide while losing to Bandon in a pair of five-set matches at Bandon on Thursday. Powers beat Glide 25-21, 18-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-9. The Cruisers came up short against the Tigers 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8.
Bandon also beat Glide, 17-25, 25-11 25-22, 27-25 and is 3-2 on the year.
BULLDOGS BEAT NEWPORT: North Bend improved to 2-1 on the season with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 win over the host Cubs on Thursday.
RED DEVILS TOP TOLEDO: Coquille swept visiting Toledo 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 on Thursday, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Red Devils, who fell to Creswell and beat Lowell in a pair of matches at Creswell earlier this week, host Reedsport on Tuesday and have another doubleheader on Thursday, this time at Marshfield where they will meet North Bend and the host Pirates.
PANTHERS BEAT PACIFIC: Gold Beach edged host Pacific on Thursday, 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8. The Pirates fell to 1-2 while Gold Beach improved to 2-0, its other win coming against Powers.