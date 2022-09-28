The Powers football team kept rolling in the Class 1A 6-player ranks on Saturday, shutting out visiting Siletz Valley 41-0. Both teams had entered the game unbeaten at 3-0 on the season.
The defense again led the way with four sacks and 13 total tackles for loss. Powers also forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“It was a very satisfying victory against a good opponent,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said.
Alex Mahmoud led the offense, rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass from Rene Sears, who also had a pair of touchdown passes to Patrick Mahmoud. Henry Fandel scored the other touchdown.
Sears and Alex Mahmoud had the interceptions.
Powers hosts Days Creek on Friday.
MARSHFIELD 47, KLAMATH UNION 7: The Pirates routed the host Pelicans to stay perfect in the Class 4A Big Sky Conference.
Marshfield improved to 2-0 while Klamath Union fell to 1-1. The Pirates host Junction City for homecoming on Friday night.
MAZAMA 50, NORTH BEND 0: The Vikings spoiled North Bend’s homecoming, shutting out the Bulldogs and dropping North Bend to 0-2 in league play. The game was the league opener for Mazama.
North Bend is home against another Klamath Falls school, Klamath Union, on Friday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 48, COQUILLE 0: The Challengers shut out the Red Devils in a Far West League game to snap a long win streak for Coquille that included winning the Class 2A state title last fall.
Coquille fell to 3-1 heading into a home game against Sutherlin on Friday. The Red Devils’ last loss on the field was a 34-28 setback against Douglas in the short 2021 spring season, though the team had a forfeit loss during a COVID-19 outbreak last fall. The team won 14 contested games in a row.
Cascade Christian improved to 4-0, along with South Umpqua and St. Mary’s, which beat North Valley and Lakeview, respectively.
GOLD BEACH 44, BANDON 20: The Panthers kept their perfect record by beating the visiting Tigers in a Class 2A District 3 game. Gold Beach improved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in league. Bandon is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league. Gold Beach hosts Reedsport on Friday and Bandon is home against Illinois Valley on Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT 68, BONANZA 14: The Bobcats easily beat the visiting Antlers in an eight-player game, Myrtle Point’s second straight win.
The Bobcats open District 1 North Division play at home Friday against St. Paul.