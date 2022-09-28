football

The Powers football team kept rolling in the Class 1A 6-player ranks on Saturday, shutting out visiting Siletz Valley 41-0. Both teams had entered the game unbeaten at 3-0 on the season.

The defense again led the way with four sacks and 13 total tackles for loss. Powers also forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

